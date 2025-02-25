SUBSCRIBE
atai Life Sciences to Participate in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 24, 2025 | 
NEW YORK and BERLIN, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that the Company’s management team is scheduled to participate in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA from March 3-5, 2025. Details of the company’s participation:

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings
Date and Time: Fireside chat on Monday, March 3 at 11:50 A.M. ET
Webcast link: Here

An archived replay will be available on the Investors section of the atai website under Events for up to 90 days.

About atai Life Sciences
atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. The Company was founded in response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to developing novel, evidence-based therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders. atai’s vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
IR@atai.life

Media Contact:
PR@atai.life

