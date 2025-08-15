atai Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates

Planned strategic combination with Beckley Psytech expected to solidify position as global leader in transformative, psychedelic-based mental health therapies with a short time in-clinic

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop highly effective mental health treatments to transform patient outcomes, today announced second quarter 2025 financial results and provided corporate updates.

“The first half of 2025 has been transformational for atai as we continue to advance our mission,” stated Srinivas Rao, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of atai. “The planned strategic combination with Beckley Psytech is expected to solidify our position as the global leader in the psychedelic mental health space. By combining our experienced teams and psychedelic expertise as well as adding a late-stage, clinically-validated asset like BPL-003 to our pipeline of wholly owned psychedelic programs - which includes VLS-01 and EMP-01 in Phase 2 clinical development - we are accelerating our ability to bring novel, effective treatments to patients in need. The recent positive Phase 2b results for BPL-003 highlight its potential as a differentiated, fast-acting, and durable option for treatment-resistant depression that aligns with the established 2-hour interventional psychiatry treatment paradigm. With multiple clinical milestones on the horizon, we are confident in our ability to drive long-term value for both patients and shareholders.”

“The second quarter marks a pivotal moment for atai and the broader psychedelic sector,” stated Christian Angermayer, Co-founder and Chairman of atai. “The continued momentum in scientific validation, regulatory landscape and investor support underscores the growing recognition of psychedelics as a transformative approach to mental health care. Our recent fundraises, totaling nearly $140 million so far this year, reflect strong confidence in our strategy and enable us to advance our pipeline with the urgency this mental health crisis demands.”

Recent Clinical Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

BPL-003: Intranasal mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) benzoate for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (via strategic investment in Beckley Psytech)

Reported positive topline results from the eight-week core phase of the randomized, quadruple-masked, global Phase 2b clinical study of BPL-003 in 193 patients with TRD. Study met its primary and all key secondary endpoints, and BPL-003 demonstrated rapid, robust and durable antidepressant effects for up to 8 weeks with a single dose BPL-003 was generally well-tolerated at all doses, with 99% of treatment-emergent adverse events in the eight-week core phase being mild or moderate, and no drug-related serious adverse events or suicide-related safety signals Majority of patients were deemed ready for discharge at the 90 minutes post-dose assessment The Phase 2b study is the largest ever controlled study of mebufotenin and the only blinded Phase 2 study of mebufotenin to include sites in the United States Safety and efficacy data support the selection of the 8 mg dose to advance into Phase 3 clinical development, pending consultation with regulatory authorities

Topline data from the eight-week open-label extension (OLE) stage of the Phase 2b clinical trial of BPL-003 is expected in the third quarter of 2025.

Topline data from the open-label Phase 2a two-dose induction model study of BPL-003 expected in the third quarter of 2025.

On track to submit End-of-Phase 2 meeting request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the third quarter of 2025.





VLS-01: Buccal film dimethyltryptamine (DMT) for TRD

VLS-01 is an investigational proprietary oral transmucosal film formulation of DMT applied to the buccal surface, designed to fit within the established two-hour interventional psychiatry treatment paradigm.

Due to slower-than-anticipated site activation and recruitment in Elumina, the Phase 2, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of VLS-01 in patients with TRD, topline data is now anticipated in the second half of 2026.





EMP-01: Oral R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder (SAD)

EMP-01 is an oral formulation of R-MDMA that demonstrated unique, dose-dependent subjective effects in a Phase 1 trial that was generally found to be more similar to classical psychedelics than to racemic MDMA.

Continued to enroll patients into the exploratory, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of EMP-01 to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy in ~60 adults with SAD. Topline data are anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.





Novel 5-HT2A Receptor Agonists (including the discovery of non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens)

Novel 5-HT2A receptor agonists were discovered that maintain non-hallucinogenic potential based on their inability to fully-substitute for a traditional psychedelic in rodent drug discrimination studies. These differentiated 5-HT2A receptor agonists are being further optimized and studied in a series of animal models to assess therapeutic potential.





Inidascamine (formerly RL-007): Pro-cognitive neuromodulator for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS) (via strategic investment in Recognify Life Sciences)

Recognify Life Sciences announced initial findings from the Phase 2b clinical trial of inidascamine. While both active treatment groups showed numerical improvements in cognitive and functional measures compared to placebo, the primary endpoint was not met with statistical significance.

Recognify Life Sciences plans to analyze the full data set and evaluate strategic options for inidascamine based on the totality of data.

As previously communicated, atai intends to allocate its resources to its wholly owned pipeline of transformative psychedelic product candidates focused on affective disorders.





Corporate Updates

Planned strategic combination between atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech Limited to create a global leader in short in-clinic psychedelic-based mental health therapies is expected to progress to shareholder approval stage in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Initiated the process to move our corporate domicile to the US to simplify our corporate structure to gain operational and cost efficiencies.





Consolidated Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term securities: As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term securities of $95.9 million compared to $72.3 million of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term securities as of December 31, 2024. The $23.6 million increase is primarily attributable to $89.2 million net proceeds from equity issuances and $3.9 million in proceeds from sale of equity holdings, partially offset by $31.9 million used in operations, $21.8 million payoff of Hercules debt facility and $10.0 million final draw on Beckley investment escrow. With an additional $50 million gross proceeds from committed funding announced in July, the Company expects its cash, cash equivalents, short-term securities, public equity holdings, and digital assets to fund operations for the combined company into the second half of 2027.

Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $11.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $12.6 million for the same prior year period. The year-over-year decrease of $1.5 million is primarily attributable to decreases in personnel-related expenses and consulting services, partially offset by higher contract research organization costs associated with our clinical programs.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $14.9 million as compared to $13.4 million in the same prior year period. The year-over-year increase of $1.5 million is largely attributable to increased legal and professional service expenses in connection with the planned strategic combination with Beckley Psytech and the process to move our corporate domicile to the U.S., partially offset by decreases in personnel-related expenses.

Net loss: Net loss attributable to stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $27.7 million as compared to $57.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop highly effective mental health treatments to transform patient outcomes. Our pipeline of psychedelic-based therapies includes BPL-003 (intranasal mebufotenin benzoate) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), which is being advanced through a strategic investment with Beckley Psytech Limited; VLS-01 (buccal film DMT) also for TRD; and EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder. All three programs are in Phase 2 clinical development. We are also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for TRD. These programs aim to address the complex nature of mental health providing commercially scalable interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems. For the latest updates and to learn more about our mission, visit www.atai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 719 $ 273 $ 2,274 $ 273 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,092 12,605 22,420 24,136 General and administrative 14,900 13,397 25,497 25,952 Total operating expenses 25,992 26,002 47,917 50,088 Loss from operations (25,273 ) (25,729 ) (45,643 ) (49,815 ) Other expense, net (2,380 ) (31,348 ) (8,319 ) (32,943 ) Net loss before income taxes (27,653 ) (57,077 ) (53,962 ) (82,758 ) Provision for income taxes (93 ) (19 ) (249 ) (15 ) Losses from investments in equity method investees, net of tax — (273 ) — (1,974 ) Net loss (27,746 ) (57,369 ) (54,211 ) (84,747 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (17 ) (57 ) (51 ) (722 ) Net loss attributable to ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stockholders $ (27,729 ) $ (57,312 ) $ (54,160 ) $ (84,025 ) Net loss per share attributable to ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stockholders — basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding attributable to ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stockholders — basic and diluted 196,563,699 160,387,701 186,473,494 159,643,518



