Astrin Biosciences Expands Leadership Team with Chief Marketing Officer Jaime LaMontagne to Support Next Phase of Growth

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Astrin Biosciences , the cancer intelligence company transforming detection and treatment via deep proteomics and AI, has announced the appointment of Jaime LaMontagne , formerly of Exact Sciences, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As Astrin continues its growth trajectory towards clinical validation and commercialization, LaMontagne will oversee all aspects of Astrin's marketing strategy, including brand development, go-to-market planning, product positioning, market education and engagement.

LaMontagne's appointment comes as Astrin expands its clinical footprint with top-tier institutions and continues pre-commercial development of Certitude, its groundbreaking early cancer detection test for women with dense breasts. Astrin is launching its first test this fall, addressing one of the most difficult and expensive cancers to screen for: those who have dense breasts, almost half of the female population.

"Astrin is building a hyper-personalized cancer screening platform that goes beyond testing for cancer to guide and empower patients through their care journeys," said Jayant Parthasarathy , CEO of Astrin Biosciences. "That level of impact demands a commercial leader who can navigate scientific complexities, shape markets and build trust with multiple stakeholders. Jaime's track record of translating technical innovation into scalable, patient-centered commercial strategies makes her the right person to lead this next chapter of growth for Astrin."

With over two decades of marketing experience, LaMontagne was most recently the CMO at Exact Sciences , a company known for developing cancer screening and diagnostic tests, where she led a 150-person team across brand and product marketing, market development, and customer experience. Prior to Exact Sciences, LaMontagne held senior leadership roles at Medtronic and Smiths Medical (now ICU Medical), managing multi-billion-dollar product portfolios and leading global teams for full lifecycle marketing, product launches and customer engagement.

"Astrin has developed an extraordinary platform with the potential to fundamentally shift how we detect and track cancer—starting with the ability to reliably identify disease at its earliest stages," said Jaime LaMontagne, CMO of Astrin Biosciences. "What excites me most is the opportunity to work alongside this talented team to make screening and early detection a reality for women with dense breasts, which comprises over 27 million women in the US who are 4-5x more likely to develop breast cancer. As a marketer, the challenge of building a brand and market strategy that can drive real clinical impact at scale is incredibly meaningful."

About Astrin Biosciences



Astrin Biosciences was founded on a bold idea: that health decisions should be based not just on what's happening inside the body, but on the reality of the person living in it. Astrin is a cancer intelligence company built to push the boundaries of technology – accelerating early detection and advancing cancer care. Its non-invasive, accessible cancer tests analyze the early signals in over 8,000 proteins to reveal what most blood tests miss: the earliest molecular signals of cancer development.

Ultimately, Astrin's goal is to create a world where life-altering diseases are caught early and treated precisely, guided by simple, accessible tests for everyone. Starting with early cancer detection, Astrin is building a platform that helps every person navigate toward the care that fits their biology—and their life. To learn more, visit www.astrinbio.com .

