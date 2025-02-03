Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Western Society of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Scientific Session

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present quality of life results from the Phase 1b/2 trial of navenibart (STAR-0215) in a poster displayed at the Western Society of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (WSAAI) Annual Scientific Session in Waimea, Hawaii from Sunday, February 9 through Thursday, February 13, 2025.





Dr. Marc A. Riedl, Professor of Medicine and Clinical Director of the U.S. HAEA Angioedema Center at the University of California, San Diego, will present quality of life data from the ALPHA-STAR trial of navenibart in an encore presentation of a poster titled “Navenibart (STAR-0215) Induces Rapid Improvements of Quality of Life in HAE Patients in the ALPHA-STAR Trial.” The poster will be exhibited from 3:00pm ET on February 9 until the event’s conclusion on the evening of February 13.

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

