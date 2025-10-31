SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting

October 31, 2025 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present final results from the ALPHA-STAR Phase 1b/2 trial of navenibart in people living with hereditary angioedema (HAE) at the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place November 6-10, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.



Aleena Banerji, M.D., Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Clinical Director, Allergy and Clinical Immunology at Massachusetts General Hospital, will share additional information from the Phase 1b/2 trial of navenibart in a presentation of a poster titled, “Final Results from ALPHA-STAR, a Phase 1b/2 Trial of Navenibart in Hereditary Angioedema.” The presentation will take place on Saturday, November 8 at 12:15pm EST in the e-poster area of the West Exhibit Hall, Monitor 23.

About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.


Contacts

Astria Contact:
Investor Relations and Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
investors@astriatx.com

Massachusetts Events
Astria Therapeutics
