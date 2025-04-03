SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Astria Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 2, 2025

April 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, granted stock options to purchase 43,650 shares of Astria’s common stock on April 1, 2025 under Astria’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. The 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of Astria.


The options were granted as an inducement material to two employees entering into employment with Astria in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price of $5.40, which is equal to the closing price of Astria’s common stock on April 1, 2025 (the “Grant Date”), and will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s employment start date (which preceded the Grant Date) and the remaining shares vesting monthly on a ratable basis over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Astria on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Astria:
Investor Relations and Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
investors@astriatx.com

Massachusetts Compensation
Astria Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing hands holding arrow that goes up and down a few times and ends up in upward direction
Compensation
Average Life Sciences Salaries Up 9% in 2024, but Bonuses and Equity Values Drop: BioSpace Report
March 25, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
Report: 2025 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report
March 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Recruitment of a key person for a leadership position concept
C-suite
Biotech a Bright Spot for Female Founders Amid DEI Pullback
March 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Vector illustration of a hand holding both a businesswoman and a businessman, symbolizing corporate support, care, and equality. Ideal for employee guarantee and security materials
C-suite
GSK CEO Emma Walmsley Gets Pay Bump To Align With Pharma Peers
February 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong