Astellas Announces Second Annual Patient Advocacy Organization (PAO) Action Week™ To Empower Patients and Caregivers

Building on a successful inaugural year, the initiative sponsored by



Astellas' Patient Centricity team continues to connect individuals with



vital resources and support from patient advocacy organizations





NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Patient Centricity is pleased to announce the second annual Patient Advocacy Organization (PAO) Action Week™ taking place June 9-13, 2025. This community-driven initiative — coordinated by volunteer staff members from Astellas — brings together a diverse coalition of life sciences companies, healthcare organizations, patient advocacy groups, and other stakeholders to raise awareness of the crucial role PAOs play in supporting patients and their caregivers.

Following a successful first PAO Action Week 2024, the campaign is returning this year to address the ongoing need to connect individuals with the resources and communities available through PAOs. Many patients and caregivers remain unaware of the more than 1,200 PAOs in the U.S. providing services from disease education and support groups to advocating for treatment access and research funding.

Aicha Diallo, Vice President of Programs, Patient Empowerment Network (PEN)



"We are thrilled to support PAO Action Week. This initiative not only highlights the invaluable resources that PAOs provide, but also fosters a sense of community among patients and care partners. At PEN, we believe that having digestible, credible and informative resources available to anyone impacted by cancer – at every stage of the disease, from screening and initial diagnosis to exploring treatment options, survivorship and beyond – is essential. These resources empower patients, care partners and healthcare professionals to actively participate in their care and engage in shared decision-making. Together with the advocacy community, we can help people access resources that make a difference in their lives."

Jeff Sears, Head of Strategy & Operations, Communications and Investor Relations Division, Astellas



"In witnessing my father-in-law's journey with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, I was struck by the lack of awareness around PAOs, even within my own healthcare-connected family. My realization inspired a mission to help connect patients and caregivers with these essential resources. PAO Action Week is about more than just awareness – it's about empowering individuals to take action by finding and engaging with relevant PAOs that can make a difference in their lives. We're incredibly grateful for the Astellas volunteers who are coordinating this program, and all the participating organizations that are helping us reach patients and caregivers nationwide."

Anthony Yanni, Senior Vice President and Head of Patient Centricity, Astellas



"Last year's PAO Action Week showed us that there were many patients and caregivers who are still out there looking for support and connection – whether that is to learn more about their disease or condition, understand treatment options or just to not feel alone. With continued support from the Astellas Patient Centricity team, this initiative is growing to ensure more patients and caregivers can access the resources and advocacy they need. We hope that additional healthcare companies will join us to broaden the reach of this campaign and its impact."

For more information on PAO Action Week, visit the website (paoactionweek.com) and follow the hashtag #PAOActionWeek on social media. Relevant organizations may also continue to register on the PAO Action Week website (paoactionweek.com/join-us) if they wish to participate in this year's campaign.

About Patient Advocacy Organization (PAO) Action Week



PAO Action Week is a community campaign supported by PAOs, life sciences companies, healthcare organizations and professional associations and medical societies. The focus of PAO Action Week is raising awareness of the value and importance of patient advocacy organizations and encouraging patients and caregivers to engage with a PAO that is meaningful to them. The program was developed by Astellas Pharma Inc. who has coordinated this first-of-its-kind campaign. PAO Action Week is scheduled for June 9-13, 2025, in the United States. For more information about the campaign, please visit www.paoactionweek.com.

About Astellas



Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into VALUE for patients. We provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through our research and development programs, we are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical need. Learn more at www.astellas.com

About Patient Centricity at Astellas



Patient Centricity at Astellas supports the development of innovative health solutions through a deep understanding of the patient experience, medical needs and behavioral drivers of care. We have a shared vision to better support and more genuinely understand the patient in the real-world setting, and an underlying corporate culture that is already patient oriented. Our strategic and integrated approach allows for highly specialized individuals and teams to work together and take action to deliver the value patients should expect.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astellas-announces-second-annual-patient-advocacy-organization-pao-action-week-to-empower-patients-and-caregivers-302467137.html

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.