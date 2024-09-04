SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Assertio to Participate in the HC Wainwright and Lake Street Conferences in New York City September 10-12, 2024

September 4, 2024 
LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products to patients, announced that Ajay Patel, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at two investor conferences taking place in New York City during September 10-12, 2024.

Assertio will participate in the HC Wainwright Conference, which will take place September 10-11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Investors can register and request meetings via their HC Wainwright representative.

The Company will also participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets BIG8 Conference, taking place September 12, 2024 at the Yale Club. Investors can register and request meetings through their Lake Street representative.

About Assertio

Assertio is a commercial pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products to patients. We have built our commercial portfolio through acquisition or licensing of approved products. Our commercial capabilities include marketing through both a sales force and a non-personal promotion model, market access through payor contracting, and trade and distribution. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates
M: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

