Aspire Biopharma Engages with Global Pharmaceutical Leaders at CPHI Frankfurt to Advance Partnership Discussions for its Sublingual High-Dose Aspirin

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending drug delivery technology, today announced its successful participation in the CPHI Frankfurt trade show, the world's largest pharmaceutical event. The Company engaged in numerous strategic discussions with global pharmaceutical companies regarding technical collaboration and licensing opportunities for its lead product candidate, a novel sublingual high-dose aspirin.

Held in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 27-30, CPHI unites professionals across the entire pharma supply chain to collaborate, build relationships, and drive business forward. This year's event hosted over 63,000 attendees from 160 countries and featured 2,400 exhibitors. During the conference, Aspire's management team conducted 16 formal, face-to-face meetings and dozens of informal conversations with interested parties. Notable discussions were held with representatives from major industry players including Deva Holdings, Abiogan, Bayer, Key Pharmaceuticals, AI Branding, TGC Health, Instapill, and Zerion, among others.

Steve Quesenberry, who serves as counsel for Aspire and represented the Company at the event, stated, "Attending CPHI Frankfurt was an invaluable experience for Aspire. The sheer scale of the event is impressive, but the real value was in the quality of our interactions. Having sixteen face-to-face meetings, in addition to many other promising conversations, allowed us to directly showcase the compelling clinical data for our sublingual high-dose aspirin. The reception was overwhelmingly positive, and these discussions with major industry players are a critical step toward establishing the strategic partnerships needed to bring our innovative product to a global market."

The primary focus of these discussions was Aspire's sublingual high-dose aspirin, which recently reported positive final results from its investigational study. The study demonstrated that Aspire's formulation produced higher and more rapid mean plasma concentrations of acetylsalicylic acid (ASA), the active antiplatelet form of aspirin, compared to chewed aspirin tablets. This is critically important for its potential use in treating suspected acute myocardial infarction (AMI), or heart attack.

Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire Biopharma, stated, "Our team was pleased to establish introductions that opened discussions on potential joint venture and licensing opportunities with leading pharmaceutical companies. The strong interest we received at CPHI Frankfurt reinforces our strategy and highlights the substantial potential of our drug‑delivery platform. We are now focused on building partnerships that can accelerate development and commercial readiness. These collaborations will play a crucial role in bringing our innovative delivery solutions to market efficiently and safely, maximizing the commercial value of our lead program."

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver drugs to the body rapidly and precisely. This technology offers the potential to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. Aspire Biopharma's delivery technology can be applied to many different active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other bioactive substances, spanning both small and large molecule therapeutics, nutraceuticals and supplements.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions created by those laws. Aspire's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug candidates, if approved; our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

