Aspen Neuroscience to Present at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

Presentation Covers Aspen's Autologous iPSC-derived Approach for Neuron Replacement Therapy in Trial for Parkinson's Disease

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience Chief Scientific Officer Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D., will present at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting, held this week May 13-17, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The annual meeting, the largest gathering of cell and gene therapy professionals, hosts a global audience of attendees from academia, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, government, and non-profit patient foundations.

"We are excited to be part of this meeting, which covers the latest advancements in cell and gene therapies," commented Dr. Zhang. "The members of the ASGCT community share our vision to translate the potential of these therapies into safe and effective medicines to improve patients' lives."

Dr. Zhang will present during the Scientific Symposium "Next Generation Strategies for Evading Immunity in Stem Cell Therapies" (Organized by the Stem Cell Committee), scheduled for Friday May 16 from 1:30 - 3:15 PM. She will discuss recent developments in personalized, autologous cell therapy research and development, including for ANPD001, Aspen's iPSC-derived neuron replacement therapy currently under investigation for Parkinson's disease in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

About Aspen Neuroscience



Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for PD.

Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize pluripotent-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and quality control. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

