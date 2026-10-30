Aspen Neuroscience Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering - October 29, 2026

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPE), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing autologous cell therapies for Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,375,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Aspen. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Aspen, are expected to be approximately $140.6 million. In addition, Aspen has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,406,250 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 30, 2026, under the ticker symbol “ASPE.” The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Leerink Partners, Piper Sandler, Stifel, UBS Investment Bank and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The Registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on October 29, 2026. A copy of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement relating to these securities. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained from: Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55401, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company focused on developing autologous induced-pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived therapies to address neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need. Aspen’s lead product candidate, sasineprocel, is an investigational single-dose, autologous iPSC-based cell therapy being evaluated for the treatment of PD.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believe,” “can,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plans,” “should,” “seeks,” or “will,” or similar expressions which concern Aspen’s strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release, and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Aspen’s expected gross proceeds from the initial public offering, the expected date for Aspen’s common stock to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, the expected closing of the initial public offering and the clinical development of sasineprocel. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Aspen’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and Aspen believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Aspen undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

CONTACT:

Sam Murphy

Corporate Development

smurphy@aspenneuro.com

Kerry Beth Daly

Corporate Communications

kbdaly@aspenneuro.com