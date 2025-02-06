Ashvattha to Present at Upcoming Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2025 and BIO CEO Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells in regions of inflammation, today announced upcoming presentations at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2025 virtual meeting on February 8, 2025 and the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held on February 10-11, 2025 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Dr. Michael Singer will present interim Phase 2 results for migaldendranib (MGB), Ashvattha’s investigational subcutaneous treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The ongoing Phase 2 study is evaluating MGB administered subcutaneously every 2 or 4 weeks for up to 40 weeks after a single intravitreal injection of aflibercept.

Presentation Details:

Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2025

Presentation Title: Subcutaneous Migaldendranib (MGB) for the Treatment of Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema: 9 Month Results of Chronic Dose Phase 2 Study

Presentation Time: February 8 at 1:55 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Presenter: Michael Singer, MD, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and Director of Clinical Research, Medical Center Ophthalmology San Antonio

BIO CEO

Presentation Title: Advancing a New Class of Therapies to Reprogram Activated Macrophages and Microglia Across Multiple Diseases

Presentation Time: February 10 at 9:45 AM ET

Location: Marriott Marquis, Plymouth Conference Room, Sixth Floor

Presenter: Jeffrey L. Cleland, PhD, Chairman, CEO & President, Ashvattha

The presentations follow Ashvattha’s recent announcement of up to $50 million in additional Series B financing led by Tribe Capital to advance the company’s hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutic (HDT) platform.

For more information regarding the conferences, please visit their respective websites:

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. Ashvattha Therapeutics was founded by Kannan Rangaramanujam, Sujatha Kannan, and Jeff Cleland and incubated by Natural Capital. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com

Media

ICR Healthcare

AshvatthaPR@icrhealthcare.com

Investor Relations

Aman Patel, CFA & Adanna G. Alexander, PhD

AshvatthaIR@icrhealthcare.com