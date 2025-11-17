ASDS 2025: Compelling New Data on Restylane, Sculptra and Relfydess Highlight Galderma’s Innovative Injectable Aesthetics Portfolio and Pipeline

At ASDS 2025, Galderma unveiled pivotal new data from its range of pioneering Restylane ® hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables, highlighting its versatility in improving the chin profile with Restylane Lyft™, temple volume with investigational Restylane Contour™* and skin quality in the décolletage (neckline) with investigational Restylane Skinboosters™* 1-3

delivers sustained aesthetic facial improvements for patients experiencing facial aesthetic changes after medication-driven weight loss The company also presented new phase III data on its investigational product Relfydess™ (RelabotulinumtoxinA)* relating to its rapid onset as early as day one and long duration of effect on frown lines and crow’s feet5

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced that it presented new data from its Injectable Aesthetics portfolio and pipeline at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2025 Annual Meeting, held in Chicago from November 13-16. Six poster presentations spotlighted the latest data on Restylane, Sculptra, and Relfydess*, while a series of onsite educational events through the Galderma Aesthetic Injector Network (GAIN) further showcased Galderma’s commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine through science-backed solutions. Spanning key treatment areas, the findings reinforce Galderma’s leadership in delivering meaningful outcomes and addressing unmet patient needs through robust clinical evidence and practitioner education.

“From unveiling new data to educating practitioners and exploring emerging trends like facial volume loss associated with medication-driven weight loss, our presence at ASDS 2025 reflects Galderma’s holistic approach to aesthetics. These important interactions with the community reinforce our commitment to science and education, while enabling us to gather valuable feedback to shape future innovations that deliver meaningful outcomes for patients.”



BILL ANDRIOPOULOS, PH.D.

VICE PRESIDENT OF MEDICAL AFFAIRS

GALDERMA U.S.

Galderma’s portfolio delivers high patient satisfaction and responds to emerging aesthetic needs

Pivotal new data from Galderma’s Restylane portfolio – a range of uniquely designed HA injectables – reinforced Restylane’s versatility in delivering natural-looking, personalized aesthetic outcomes.1-3,6 In the first of three pivotal studies presented, treatment with Restylane Lyft – designed to provide structure and support with high G’ NASHA® technology – improved the chin profile in patients with mild-to-moderate chin retrusion:1,6

Both investigators and patients reported high satisfaction (≥89%), with 84% and 70% of patients showing visible aesthetic improvements at Months 3 and 12, respectively

From Months 3 to 12, most patients treated with Restylane were satisfied with the overall appearance of their lower face (≥78%), the natural look of their chin projection (≥86%), and the sculpted, well-defined appearance of their jawline (≥81%)

Based on these data, Restylane Lyft with Lidocaine was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in patients over the age of 21 with mild-to-moderate chin retrusion.7 Restylane Lyft is a versatile HA injectable, which is also approved to treat the midface, facial folds and wrinkles (such as nasolabial folds) and back of hands.7

Nine-month results from a phase IV study presented for the first time at ASDS 2025 demonstrate that treatment with Sculptra – the number one proven regenerative biostimulator, with a unique poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA™) formulation – in a treatment regimen with Restylane Lyft or Restylane Contour effectively improved facial wrinkles, loss of firmness and contour deficiencies in patients experiencing facial volume loss following medication-driven weight loss.4,8-12 Sculptra’s regenerative properties supported collagen and elastin production, delivering lasting improvements in skin radiance, while Restylane Lyft enhanced skin hydration.4 Patients reported high satisfaction with results as early as Week 4 that was maintained through to Month 9, and treatments were well tolerated, with no treatment-related adverse events reported.4

To further explore this emerging patient profile, Galderma hosted an expert-led lunch and learn session titled, “Meeting the Emerging Facial Aesthetic Needs of the GLP-1 Weight-Loss Patient featuring Live Injections of Sculptra and Restylane”, featuring renowned aesthetics experts Dr. Steve Dayan, Dr. Carolyn Jacob and Emily Ann Scalise**. For more information on Galderma’s efforts on this topic, read the full report.

High response rates and long-term improvements with Galderma’s pipeline products

Results from two additional pivotal studies of Restylane showed consistently high response rates, sustained aesthetic improvements, and strong satisfaction levels among both patients and investigators when addressing temple hollowing and wrinkles in the décolletage:2,3

Restylane Skinboosters* – microdroplets of gel powered by SB-NASHA technology – significantly improved wrinkles and skin hydration in the décolletage area for patients with moderate-to-severe wrinkles. High response rates were observed at Week 12 (74%) and sustained through Weeks 24 and 32. Both patients and investigators consistently reported high aesthetic improvement rates (≥82%) from Week 12 to 32. Additionally, skin hydration improved at Week 12, with patients expressing high satisfaction with skin texture (≥76%), smoothness (≥74%), and wrinkle appearance (≥83%). Restylane Skinboosters* is the only HA injectable that uses a bespoke SmartClick™ syringe system, which provides audible feedback to improve precision and control

In patients with moderate-to-severe temple hollowing, Restylane Contour* – formulated with XpresHan™ technology to create a soft, flexible gel that moves with natural facial expressions – effectively improved temple volume, demonstrating consistently high response rates at Month 3 (91%), Month 12 (92%) and Month 18 (86%). Aesthetic improvements were long-lasting through to Month 18. From Month 3 to 18, patients reported high satisfaction with the appearance of their temples (≥84%), and with how natural their temples looked (≥85%) and felt (≥85%)

Across all studies, safety outcomes were consistent with Restylane’s three-decade safety profile.1-3,13,14

Pooled data from the phase III READY clinical program demonstrated Relfydess’* rapid onset as early as day one and long duration of effect on frown lines and crow’s feet, with results sustained for over six months.5 Patient satisfaction remained high through to Month 6, and the treatment was well tolerated.5

During the meeting, Galderma also hosted several educational sessions on its premium medical skincare brand Alastin®, which offers full-spectrum care for patients undergoing aesthetic procedures to support the skin’s natural regenerative abilities and improve overall skincare results.15,16 More information about Galderma’s activities at ASDS 2025 can be found here.

*Relfydess (RelabotulinumtoxinA), Restylane Skinboosters, and Restylane Contour for the temples are not approved in the United States (U.S.).

** Paid Galderma consultants

About the Restylane portfolio

Restylane hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables are designed differently to go beyond volumizing for natural-looking results.17-20 Restylane’s proprietary technologies, NASHA™ and OBT™/XpresHAn™ offer a versatile range of gels, from soft and flexible to firm, designed to support personalized aesthetic outcomes, whether aiming for volumization or precise definition and projection.17-20 Restylane can provide structural support and natural expressions.6,17,18,21 Trusted for almost three decades, our HA gels work in sync with your skin for natural looking results.17,21,22

About Sculptra

Sculptra is the number one proven regenerative biostimulator, with a unique poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA™) formulation, to provide progressive, and sustained regenerative effect across all three skin layers.8-12,23 Sculptra helps reverse aging processes in the skin, including degradation of the extracellular matrix, which results in volume loss, laxity, and the appearance of wrinkles.8,24-27 Sculptra progressively helps rebuild the skin’s structural foundation by encouraging the remodeling of components of the extracellular matrix, such as elastin and collagen, helping to gradually restore volume, firmness, radiance and skin quality, and the look of fullness to wrinkles and folds over time.28-31 Sculptra has been shown to provide visible improvements within one month after treatment, with results lasting up to two years.8,26,32,33

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

