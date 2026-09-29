Ascribe Bio Receives Regulatory Approval in Brazil for Phytalix® Biofungicide

First regulatory approval enables Phytalix’s 2026/27 commercial launch in Brazil, bringing a new biological mode of action and the first commercial ascaroside to the world’s leading market for agricultural biologicals.

ITHACA, N.Y. & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ascribe Bioscience today announced that Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) has approved Phytalix®, the company’s small-molecule biofungicide, for use against major fungal and bacterial diseases affecting soybeans and corn. The registration follows reviews by Anvisa and IBAMA and is Ascribe’s first commercial product registration.

The registration also marks the first regulatory approval of an ascaroside-based biological crop protection product anywhere in the world, introducing a new disease-control mode of action at a time when resistance is eroding the performance of established chemistries. Based on publicly-available Brazilian registration data, Phytalix is also the first biological product registered to control Bipolaris maydis, an increasingly concerning pathogen for Brazilian corn growers.

New mode of action, familiar handling

Phytalix’s active ingredient is a synthesized form of a naturally-occurring ascaroside, a small molecule found in the soil microbiome and developed from discoveries at the Boyce Thompson Institute at Cornell University. Rather than acting directly on pathogens, Phytalix has a non-toxic mode of action that primes plants’ innate defenses to fight off pathogens.

The product is shelf-stable, applied at low rates with conventional spray equipment, and is designed to fit into modern disease control programs. Phytalix requires no refrigeration or specialized equipment and requires no changes to standard farming practices.

“Brazilian growers need sustainable disease control options without additional complexity,” said Jay Farmer, CEO and co-founder of Ascribe. “This registration of Phytalix will enable us to offer Brazilian farmers a powerful and sustainable new mode of action that seamlessly integrates into their existing disease management practices.”

Field validation and commercial rollout

More than 1,000 field trials worldwide have proven Phytalix can help control critical diseases in major row crops. In Brazil, the new registration approves Phytalix for use in Soybeans against Asian Soybean Rust, Target Spot, and Septoria; and in Corn, for use against White spot (Phaeosphaeria) and Bipolaris.

Brazil is the world’s leading market for agricultural biologicals. According to CropLife Brasil, the country’s bioinputs market reached BRL 6.2 billion—approximately US$1.2 billion—in 2025, with biofungicides its fastest-growing segment.1 "Brazil is the first of multiple geographies and multiple application routes for this unique active ingredient," added Farmer.

In the upcoming growing season, Phytalix will be available in Brazil for commercial trials direct from Ascribe’s sales team. Outside of Brazil, Ascribe has registration pending in the US; a development and supply agreement with Syngenta covering use in Rice and other crops across 18 countries in Southeast Asia; and an R&D collaboration with Corteva to advance seed-treatment applications of the technology.

About Ascribe Bio

Ascribe is an Ithaca, NY-based agricultural technology company developing natural crop protection solutions. Founded in 2017 based on research from the Boyce Thompson Institute at Cornell University, Ascribe’s flagship biofungicide, Phytalix®, harnesses small molecules from the soil microbiome to create effective, environmentally friendly disease control solutions that help farmers grow more resilient crops and harvest higher yields.

_________________________ 1 CropData / CropLife Brasil, "Mercado de bioinsumos atinge R$ 6,2 bilhões em vendas e área tratada cresce 28%, em 2025," 31 March 2026.

MEDIA CONTACT

Christine Gould

christine@ascribe-bio.com