Ascletis to Present Study Results of Oral Small Molecule GIPR Agonist ASC48 and GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR Triple Peptide Agonist ASC37 at ObesityWeek® 2026

- Poster presentations feature preclinical in vitro and in vivo data of potentially first-in-class oral small molecule GIPR agonist ASC48 and next-generation once-monthly to once-quarterly GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR triple peptide agonist ASC37

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces two poster presentations of its obesity assets, oral small molecule GIPR agonist ASC48 and GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR triple peptide agonist ASC37, at ObesityWeek® 2026 to be held November 14 to 17, 2026 in Washington, DC, the United States of America.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Oral Small Molecule GIPR Agonist ASC48 for Obesity: In Vitro and In Vivo Studies

Session: Preclinical Models & Emerging Obesity Therapeutics

Location: Exhibit Hall BCD, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

Presentation Time: November 14, 2026, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., EST

Abstract Title: ASC37 Showed 6-Fold Longer Half-Life Than Retatrutide in NHP and Marked Weight Loss in DIO Mice

Session: Preclinical Models & Emerging Obesity Therapeutics

Location: Exhibit Hall BCD, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

Presentation Time: November 14, 2026, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., EST

"We're excited to present the latest preclinical progress of our robust and highly differentiated obesity portfolio, including both small molecules and peptides, at ObesityWeek® 2026," said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "These advancements reflect our strong determination to develop highly differentiated options to treat obesity."

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of potentially best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Artificial Intelligence-assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) and Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) technologies as well as Peptide Oral Transport ENhancement Technology (POTENT), Ascletis has developed multiple drug candidates in-house, including both small molecules and peptides, such as its lead program, ASC30, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1R agonist for chronic weight management and diabetes; ASC30_48FDC, a once-daily oral small molecule dual agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC30 (GLP-1R agonist) and ASC48 (GIPR agonist), ASC30_48_39FDC, a once-daily oral small molecule triple agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC30 (GLP-1R agonist), ASC48 (GIPR agonist) and ASC39 (amylin receptor agonist (SARA)), ASC39, an eloralintide-like potent selective amylin receptor agonist (SARA) once-daily oral small molecule, ASC30_39FDC, a once-daily oral small molecule dual agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC30 (GLP-1R agonist) and ASC39 (amylin receptor agonist (SARA)), ASC36i, an amylin receptor peptide agonist, designed for once-monthly to once-quarterly subcutaneous administration, ASC36_35i FDC, a triple peptide agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC36 (amylin receptor agonist) and ASC35 (GLP-1R/GIPR agonist), designed for once-monthly to once-quarterly subcutaneous administration, ASC35i, a GLP-1R/GIPR dual peptide agonist, designed for once-monthly to once-quarterly subcutaneous administration, ASC37i, a GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR triple peptide agonist, designed for once-monthly to once-quarterly subcutaneous administration, ASC36_37i FDC, a quadruple peptide agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC36 (amylin receptor agonist) and ASC37 (GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR agonist), designed for once-monthly to once-quarterly subcutaneous administration, ASC36o, an amylin receptor peptide agonist, designed for once-weekly oral administration, ASC36_37o FDC, a quadruple peptide agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC36 (amylin receptor agonist) and ASC37 (GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR agonist), designed for once-weekly oral administration, ASC36_35o FDC, a triple peptide agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC36 (amylin receptor agonist) and ASC35 (GLP-1R/GIPR agonist), designed for once-weekly oral administration, ASC37o, a GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR triple peptide agonist, designed for once-weekly oral administration, ASC35o, a GLP-1R/GIPR dual peptide agonist, designed for once-weekly oral administration, for chronic weight management. Ascletis is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Contact:

Peter Vozzo



ICR Healthcare



443-231-0505 (U.S.)



Peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

Ascletis Pharma Inc. PR and IR Teams



+86-181-0650-9129 (China)



pr@ascletis.com



ir@ascletis.com

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