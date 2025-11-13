Ascendis Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

– Q3 2025 revenue of €143.1 million for YORVIPATH® and €50.7 million for SKYTROFA®

– Q3 2025 operating profit of €11.0 million

– TransCon® CNP (navepegritide) under FDA Priority Review for the treatment of children with achondroplasia with PDUFA date of November 30, 2025

– Conference call today at 4:30 pm ET





COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

“With our achievements in the third quarter and year to date, Ascendis is making great progress toward achieving Vision 2030. The ongoing strong global launch of YORVIPATH is transforming our financial profile and, based on positive feedback from physicians and patients, we expect to continue to build on this momentum,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma's President and Chief Executive Officer. “With TransCon CNP now under FDA and EMA review, we are on the verge of bringing our third high-value medicine to patients, and we expect our engine for future innovation to drive sustainable growth for years to come.”

Select Highlights & Anticipated 2025 Milestones

TransCon PTH:

(palopegteriparatide, marketed as YORVIPATH) YORVIPATH revenue for the third quarter of 2025 totaled €143.1 million, including a negative foreign currency impact of €3.6 million compared to the previous quarter. Continued uptake from YORVIPATH in the U.S., with more than 4,250 unique patient enrollments and more than 2,000 prescribing health care providers as of September 30, 2025. Outside the U.S., YORVIPATH is available commercially or through named patient programs in more than 30 countries. Our strategic partner Teijin announced that YORVIPATH is now commercially available for prescription in Japan, expanding global access. In the third quarter, we recognized €12.9 million in milestone revenue related to the approval. PaTHway60 trial, is ongoing as a single-arm safety and efficacy trial in adults with hypoparathyroidism to enable dose titration up to 60 mcg/day and is intended to support U.S. label expansion of YORVIPATH. PaTHway Adolescent trial is planned to begin during the fourth quarter and is intended to support U.S. label expansion of YORVIPATH for the treatment of children with hypoparathyroidism, 12 to less than 18 years of age. Presented pooled analysis of 3-year data from PaTHway and PaTH Forward trials at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025, reinforcing that treatment with TransCon PTH led to rapid and sustained improvements in kidney function in adults with hypoparathyroidism.





TransCon hGH:

(lonapegsomatropin, marketed as SKYTROFA ® ) SKYTROFA revenue for the third quarter of 2025 totaled €50.7 million, including a negative foreign currency impact of €1.6 million compared to the previous quarter. The FDA approved our first label expansion for SKYTROFA in adult growth hormone deficiency, which represents the first of multiple additional label expansions we expect to pursue. We initiated a basket trial for several established growth-hormone indications including idiopathic short stature (ISS), short stature homeobox-containing gene deficiency (SHOX deficiency), Turner syndrome, and small for gestational age (SGA).





TransCon CNP:

(navepegritide, FDA NDA and EMA MAA filed) We recently completed our late-cycle meeting with the FDA, who accepted for priority review the New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of children with achondroplasia; Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date is November 30, 2025. In Europe, our Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) has been submitted and validated by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and is under review. At the annual meeting of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR), we presented new analyses from the pivotal ApproaCH Trial showing that children treated with TransCon CNP had improvements in the Physical Functioning domain of the Achondroplasia Child Experience Measure (ACEM-PF), with greatest benefits in younger children who had more severe genu varum (≥5°) at baseline, supporting benefits beyond linear growth.





TransCon CNP + TransCon hGH Combination Therapy

Following a successful end-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA, we plan to initiate a Phase 3 trial of TransCon CNP in combination with TransCon hGH this quarter. Anticipate presenting 52-week data from the COACH Phase 2 trial of TransCon CNP + TransCon hGH in early 2026. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we plan to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) or similar to investigate TransCon CNP alone and in combination with TransCon hGH for the treatment of hypochondroplasia.







TransCon IL-2 β/γ

In our IL-Believe trial, 70 patients with late-stage platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) (median 4 prior lines of therapy; 67% previously treated with at least 2 lines of taxane-containing therapy) have been enrolled. Data continued to suggest that TransCon IL-2 β/γ dosed every three weeks in combination with weekly paclitaxel is generally well-tolerated, with the majority of TransCon IL-2 β/γ-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) being Grade 1 or 2 in severity. We expect to provide median overall survival (OS) data for this cohort of 70 patients in the first quarter of next year as the dataset continues to mature.







Financial Update Based on the continued growth of YORVIPATH, we achieved operating profitability. In the third quarter we recorded an operating profit of €11.0 million. During the third quarter, our cash balance increased €45 million from €494 as of June 30, 2025, to €539 million as of September 30, 2025.







Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was €213.6 million, compared to €57.8 million during the same period in 2024. The year-over-year increase in revenue was primarily attributable to an increase in product revenue, which reflected a contribution of €134.6 million from YORVIPATH.

Total Revenue

(In EUR'000s) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue Commercial products 193,790 55,710 443,480 153,598 Rendering of services and clinical supply 6,134 1,272 13,228 9,637 Licenses 788 851 3,002 26,490 Milestones 12,922 — 12,922 — Total revenue 213,634 57,833 472,632 189,725





Commercial Products Revenue

(In EUR'000s) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue from commercial products SKYTROFA® 50,701 47,249 152,745 138,455 YORVIPATH® 143,089 8,461 290,735 15,143 Total revenue from commercial products 193,790 55,710 443,480 153,598



Research and development costs for the third quarter of 2025 were €66.9 million, compared to €73.5 million during the same period in 2024. The decrease was driven by the completion of clinical trials and development activities within our Endocrinology Rare Disease pipeline.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were €113.4 million, compared to €69.8 million during the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to the continued impact from global commercial expansion, including launch activities for YORVIPATH.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were €180.3 million, compared to €143.4 million during the same period in 2024.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2025 was €11.0 million primarily attributable to higher revenue from the launch of YORVIPATH in the U.S., partly offset by higher operating expenses.

Net finance expense for the third quarter of 2025 was €60.9 million, including non-cash remeasurement loss of financial liabilities of €47.2 million, compared to €2.9 million net finance income during the same period in 2024.

For the third quarter of 2025, Ascendis Pharma reported a net loss of €61.0 million, or €1.00 per share basic and diluted compared to a net loss of €99.2 million, or €1.72 per share basic and diluted for the same period in 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, Ascendis Pharma had cash and cash equivalents totaling €539 million compared to €560 million as of December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, Ascendis Pharma had 61,695,211 ordinary shares outstanding, including 597,055 ordinary shares represented by ADSs held by the company.

Ascendis Pharma A/S

Consolidated Statements of Profit or (Loss) and

Comprehensive Income / (Loss)

(In EUR'000s, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Consolidated Statement of Profit or (Loss) Revenue 213,634 57,833 472,632 189,725 Cost of sales (22,354 ) (11,201 ) (71,317 ) (30,235 ) Gross profit 191,280 46,632 401,315 159,490 Research and development expenses (66,879 ) (73,544 ) (225,470 ) (227,708 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (113,404 ) (69,831 ) (322,012 ) (210,928 ) Operating profit/(loss) 10,997 (96,743 ) (146,167 ) (279,146 ) Share of profit/(loss) of associates (7,501 ) (4,367 ) 14,980 (15,485 ) Finance income 6,036 28,279 89,948 29,262 Finance expenses (66,904 ) (25,347 ) (144,707 ) (70,488 ) Profit/(loss) before tax (57,372 ) (98,178 ) (185,946 ) (335,857 ) Income taxes (expenses) (3,617 ) (1,020 ) (8,526 ) (3,758 ) Net profit/(loss) for the period (60,989 ) (99,198 ) (194,472 ) (339,615 ) Attributable to owners of the Company (60,989 ) (99,198 ) (194,472 ) (339,615 ) Basic earnings/(loss) per share (1.00 ) (1.72 ) (3.22 ) (5.93 ) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (1.00 ) (1.72 ) (3.22 ) (5.93 ) Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income or (Loss) Net profit/(loss) for the period (60,989 ) (99,198 ) (194,472 ) (339,615 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or (loss): Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (1,574 ) 154 (3,048 ) 232 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax (1,574 ) 154 (3,048 ) 232 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax (62,563 ) (99,044 ) (197,520 ) (339,383 ) Attributable to owners of the Company (62,563 ) (99,044 ) (197,520 ) (339,383 )







Ascendis Pharma A/S

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In EUR'000s) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 3,742 4,028 Property, plant and equipment 101,764 98,714 Investments in associates 28,303 13,575 Other receivables 3,160 2,317 136,969 118,634 Current assets Inventories 302,022 295,609 Trade receivables 134,734 166,280 Income tax receivables 2,936 1,775 Other receivables 9,580 9,385 Prepayments 29,417 28,269 Cash and cash equivalents 539,092 559,543 1,017,781 1,060,861 Total assets 1,154,750 1,179,495 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 8,284 8,149 Distributable equity (182,359 ) (113,855 ) Total equity (174,075 ) (105,706 ) Non-current liabilities Borrowings 331,369 365,080 Contract liabilities 692 5,000 Deferred tax liabilities 10,280 7,258 342,341 377,338 Current liabilities Convertible notes, matures in April 2028 Borrowings 426,241 458,207 Derivative liabilities 233,761 150,670 660,002 608,877 Other current liabilities Borrowings 56,040 33,329 Contract liabilities 4,160 936 Trade payables and accrued expenses 78,601 96,394 Other liabilities 48,295 67,956 Income tax payables 1,610 1,222 Provisions 137,776 99,149 326,482 298,986 986,484 907,863 Total liabilities 1,328,825 1,285,201 Total equity and liabilities 1,154,750 1,179,495



