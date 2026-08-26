Ascendis Announces Oral Presentation of Week 104 Data from Its Pivotal Trial of TransCon® CNP (Navepegritide) at ISDS 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that its participation at ISDS 2026, the annual meeting of the International Skeletal Dysplasia Society being held in Toronto, Canada, from August 26-29, 2026, will include an oral presentation of Week 104 data from its pivotal ApproaCH Trial of once-weekly TransCon CNP (navepegritide) in children with achondroplasia. The presentation will be given by Carlos Bacino, M.D., FACMG, Professor of Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital.

“This long-term data reinforces the benefits seen in clinical trials of once-weekly TransCon CNP, which have ranged from durable improvements in height to improvements in lower-extremity alignment, body proportionality, spinal canal dimensions, muscle function, and physical functioning – with a safety and tolerability profile similar to placebo and a low rate of injection site reactions,” said Aimee Shu, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at Ascendis Pharma. “The results align with improvements in health-related quality of life identified as important to the achondroplasia community and we look forward to sharing them with experts focused on advancing treatment of individuals living with skeletal dysplasia.”

Ascendis presentations at ISDS 2026 include:

ORAL PRESENTATION Friday

August 28

10:00-10:15am

Session 4



Abstract #45

Improved Growth and Physical Functioning in Children with Achondroplasia Treated with Navepegritide in the ApproaCH Trial Open-Label Extension

Presented by Carlos Bacino, M.D.



POSTER Wednesday – Saturday

August 26-29

Poster Boards



Number Needed to Harm Analysis for Injection Site Reactions When Indirect Treatment Comparison (ITC) Is Not Suitable

Authors: Manoj Chevli et al





About TransCon CNP

TransCon CNP is a prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) administered once weekly, designed to provide continuous exposure of active CNP to receptors on tissues throughout the body to counteract the overactive FGFR3 signaling in achondroplasia. In February 2026, TransCon CNP was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the trade name YUVIWEL® to increase linear growth in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with achondroplasia with open epiphyses. Ascendis Pharma’s Marketing Authorisation Application for YUVIWEL is under review by the European Medicines Agency, with a regulatory decision anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is a rare genetic condition arising from a systemic fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) variant that leads to an imbalance in the effects of the FGFR3 and CNP signaling pathways, estimated to affect more than 250,000 people worldwide. While historically considered a bone growth disorder, the FGFR3 variant seen in achondroplasia is expressed in tissues throughout the body, causing serious muscular, neurological, and cardiorespiratory complications in addition to skeletal dysplasia. Medical complications of achondroplasia vary across different stages of life. Throughout infancy and childhood, observed complications include spinal abnormalities, enlarged brain ventricles, impaired muscle strength and stamina, hearing deficits and chronic ear infections, upper airway obstructions, sleep-disordered breathing, hip problems, leg bowing, and chronic pain; many of these persist or worsen in adulthood. These medical complications can affect physical well-being and quality of life, and may be impacted by a range of individual, clinical, and social factors. Some individuals with achondroplasia require multiple procedures and surgeries to address specific functional or anatomical concerns.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ planned oral presentation and poster at ISDS 2026, (ii) the benefits seen in clinical trials of once-weekly TransCon CNP, including durable improvements in height, lower-extremity alignment, body proportionality, spinal canal dimensions, muscle function, and physical functioning, (iii) the safety and tolerability profile of TransCon CNP, including a profile similar to placebo and a low rate of injection site reactions, (iv) the potential for the reported results to align with improvements in health-related quality of life identified as important to the achondroplasia community, (v) Ascendis’ clinical development activities, including the ApproaCH Trial open-label extension, (vi) Ascendis’ ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients and (vii) Ascendis’ use of TransCon to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including, without limitation: dependence on third‑party manufacturers, distributors, and service providers for Ascendis’ products and product candidates; risks related to regulatory review and approval, including the possibility of delays, requests for additional data or analyses, restrictions or limitations on use, approval with labeling that is more limited than expected, or failure to obtain approval in the United States, European Union, or other jurisdictions; clinical development risks, including that results from ongoing or future trials may not confirm earlier data; unforeseen safety or efficacy findings in development programs or on‑market products; manufacturing, supply chain, quality, or logistics issues that could delay development or commercialization; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen research and development or selling, general and administrative expenses and other costs impacting Ascendis’ business generally; market acceptance, pricing, and reimbursement challenges, including payer coverage decisions and health technology assessments; competitive developments, including new or improved therapies; intellectual property protection, freedom‑to‑operate, and litigation risks; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; cybersecurity, data privacy, and information technology disruptions; and the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, public health, and business factors, including tariffs, trade policies, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2026, and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, TransCon, and YUVIWEL® are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © August 2026 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Investor Contacts: Media Contact: Chad Fugere Melinda Baker Ascendis Pharma Ascendis Pharma +1 (650) 519-7494 +1 (650) 709-8875



