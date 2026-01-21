Ascelia Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ACE) today announced that Deputy CEO Julie Waras Brogren will leave the company to take up a CEO position in another company.

Julie Waras Brogren joined Ascelia Pharma in January 2020 as CCO and became Deputy CEO in October 2022. Since August 2023, she has also held the role of CFO.

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO of Ascelia Pharma, said: "I want to thank Julie for her dedication to Ascelia Pharma. She has been instrumental in advancing our global commercial, launch and partnering for Orviglance as well as strengthening our financial function. I wish her all the best with the next chapter in her career."

Julie Waras Brogren said: "I am grateful for my time at Ascelia Pharma and incredibly proud of our joint effort of bringing Orviglance through Phase 3 development and into the regulatory approval phase. I am fully confident that the next steps for the partnering and regulatory approval are in excellent hands with the team."

Julie will stay with Ascelia Pharma to ensure a successful transition of activities and to support the onboarding of the new incoming CFO, Anton Hansson.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO

Email: moc@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 118

Julie Waras Brogren, Deputy CEO (Finance, Investor Relations & Commercial)

Email: jwb@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 116

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

Attachments

Ascelia Pharma Announces Deputy CEO Julie Waras Brogren to Leave the Company

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire