Press Releases

Arvinas to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 24, 2026

February 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will review fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide a corporate update during a live webcast on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the investor page of the Arvinas website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Arvinas website at www.arvinas.com following the completion of the event.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for mutated cancers, including pancreatic and colorectal cancers; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts
Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kirsten Owens
+1 (203) 584-0307
Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com


Connecticut Earnings
Arvinas Inc.
