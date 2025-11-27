SUBSCRIBE
Arvinas to Present at Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 27, 2025 | 
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 4 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for mutated cancers, including pancreatic and colorectal cancers; and vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts
Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kirsten Owens
+1 (203) 584-0307
Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com


Connecticut Events
Arvinas Inc.
