Press Releases

Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

March 5, 2025 
NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, March 11. Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

  • Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit on Wednesday, March 12. Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings.

  • Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 13. Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas
Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.comand connect on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kirsten Owens
+1 (203) 584-0307
Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com

Connecticut Events
Arvinas Inc.
