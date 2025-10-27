Arvinas Presents Preclinical Data for ARV-806 Demonstrating Robust and Differentiated Activity in Models of KRAS G12D-mutated Cancer at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

– In vivo, ARV-806 demonstrated robust and durable KRAS G12D degradation, leading to significant tumor growth inhibition in models of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancer –

– Data underscore differentiation of ARV-806 from other G12D targeting agents in development and best-in-class potential for KRAS G12D mutated cancers –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced preclinical data for ARV-806, a PROTAC KRAS G12D degrader, at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, Massachusetts. The ARV-806 data presented show a differentiated profile based on degradation potency, antiproliferative activity, and induction of cancer cell death. ARV-806 is designed to target both the ON and OFF forms of KRAS G12D, which is the most common mutation of the KRAS protein. ARV-806 has the potential to address high unmet need in solid tumors, such as pancreatic, colorectal and non-small cell lung cancer.

“These data suggest the potential of targeted protein degradation to overcome historical limitations in addressing undruggable KRAS mutations,” said Angela Cacace, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Arvinas. “ARV-806’s ability to eliminate both ON and OFF forms of KRAS G12D, combined with its potency and durability shown in preclinical models, supports our confidence in its clinical potential to deliver meaningful benefit for patients with KRAS G12D-mutated cancers.”

Key highlights from the presentation include:

In vitro, ARV-806 degraded KRAS G12D with picomolar potency across pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancer cell lines but did not induce degradation of wild-type and other mutant RAS isoforms.

ARV-806 is differentiated from other KRAS G12D targeting agents in development and has potential to be a best-in-class therapy for KRAS G12D mutated cancers due to: Catalytic activity, which allows it to overcome upregulation, a common mechanism of resistance to inhibitor treatment Compared with clinical-stage KRAS G12D ON and OFF inhibitors and another clinical-stage G12D degrader, ARV-806 demonstrated: >25-fold greater potency in reducing cancer cell proliferation, >40-fold higher potency in degrading KRAS G12D protein (versus the comparable clinical-stage G12D degrader), and >10-fold lower concentrations required to induce pro-apoptotic BIM expression.

Following a single intravenous dose in a colorectal tumor xenograft model, ARV-806 degraded >90% of KRAS G12D for seven days, with parallel suppression of c-MYC (a key driver of cancer cell proliferation) and induction of BIM (Bcl-2-interacting mediator of cell death, a pro-apoptotic factor) for ≥5 days.

ARV-806 demonstrated robust efficacy responses at low doses in tumor models including: ≥30% tumor volume reductions in pancreatic and colorectal cell line-derived xenograft (CDX) models and a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model of lung cancer.





These data demonstrate sustained pharmacodynamic activity consistent with long-lasting target degradation, which we believe supports intermittent clinical dosing. Arvinas is currently evaluating ARV-806 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with KRAS G12D–mutated advanced solid tumors (NCT07023731).

Also shown in the poster, orally bioavailable pan-KRAS degraders have been identified that potently degrade multiple variants of KRAS and spare other RAS isoforms. A tool pan-KRAS PROTAC demonstrated robust single-agent activity and superior combination efficacy with immune checkpoint blockade compared with a pan-RAS ON inhibitor (7 complete responses compared with 2 complete responses).

About ARV-806

ARV‑806 is a novel, investigational PROTAC degrader designed to selectively target and degrade mutant Kirsten rat sarcoma (KRAS) G12D which is the most common mutation of the KRAS protein. Therefore, ARV-806 has the potential to address high unmet need in solid tumors, such as pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancer. ARV‑806 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS G12D mutations.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; and ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for mutated cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

