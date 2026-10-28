Arvinas Announces Return of Early Career Researcher Award to Recognize Innovation in Targeted Protein Degradation

– $25,000 monetary award to recognize an emerging researcher or research team advancing targeted protein degradation –

– Nominations open November 1, 2026, and close December 31, 2026; winner to be recognized in mid-2027 –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced the return of the Arvinas Early Career Researcher Award, which recognizes the research of an emerging researcher or research team bringing innovation, new approaches and creative thinking to the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD). Randy Teel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Arvinas, announced the award’s return during a company presentation at the Hanson Wade 9th Annual TPD & Induced Proximity Summit.

“Scientific progress starts with bold questions and the curiosity to pursue them,” said Randy Teel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. “As pioneers in targeted protein degradation, we have seen how that curiosity and creative thinking can open new possibilities in drug discovery. By bringing back the Arvinas Early Career Researcher Award, we’re recognizing and supporting the work of emerging scientists whose research could help shape the next chapter of TPD.”

First established to mark 20 years of TPD, the award reflects Arvinas’ commitment to championing emerging talent and giving back to the scientific community advancing the field. Being presented for a second time, the award includes a $25,000 monetary prize, with the winner to be formally recognized in mid-2027.

Nominations will open November 1, 2026, and must be received by December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Submissions will be evaluated based on nominees’ contributions to innovation in TPD, including novel discoveries, scientific leadership and the application of new approaches or creative thinking to the field. Self-nominations and joint applications are permitted.

Researchers in academia, at either the graduate or postdoctoral level at the time of studies conducted and/or published, will be eligible for this award. Full eligibility criteria and application instructions are available here. Only applicants who meet the full eligibility criteria will be considered.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas, with its partner Pfizer, developed the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved PROTAC, a type of heterobifunctional protein degrader, which has been outlicensed to Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for exclusive global development, manufacturing, and commercialization.

Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; ARV-027, targeting the polyglutamine-expanded androgen receptor, or polyQ-AR, in skeletal muscle for spinal-bulbar muscular atrophy, also known as Kennedy’s disease; and ARV-6723, targeting HPK1 for advanced solid tumors. Arvinas has also advanced ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for solid tumors, in the clinic, and previously announced plans to seek an out-licensing agreement for any additional clinical trials of ARV-806, including dose expansion or combination clinical trials. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding: the potential of, and Arvinas’ plans with respect to, its clinical development programs, including ARV-393, ARV-102, ARV-027 and ARV-6723; and Arvinas’ plans to seek an out-licensing agreement for any additional clinical trials of ARV-806. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Arvinas’ strategy, development plans, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management and the statements identified in the prior paragraph, are forward-looking statements. The words “ability,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “target,” “goal,” “aim,” “whether,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “reliance,” “should,” “look forward,” “seek,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for its product candidates on its current timelines or at all; Arvinas’ ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; Arvinas’ reliance on third parties; and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

jeff.boyle@arvinas.com

Media:

Kirsten Owens

+1 (203) 584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com