Arvinas Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 29, 2026

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) (“Arvinas” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced the Company granted an option to purchase 64,766 shares of common stock (the “Option Award”) and 42,388 restricted stock units (“RSU”) to one newly hired employee (the “RSU Award”). The Option Award and RSU Award were each granted as of September 28, 2026 (the “Grant Date”) in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and not pursuant to Arvinas’ stock incentive plan.

The option has a 10-year term and an exercise price of $7.51 per share, which is equal to the closing price per share of Arvinas’ common stock on the grant date. The Option Award will vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares underlying the Option Award vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date and 1/48th of the original number of shares vesting monthly thereafter, and the RSU Award will vest in four equal installments on each one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date until the fourth anniversary of the start date, in each case subject to the employee’s continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Arvinas through the applicable vesting dates.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas, with its partner Pfizer, developed the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved PROTAC, a type of heterobifunctional protein degrader, which has been outlicensed to Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for exclusive global development, manufacturing, and commercialization.

Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; ARV-027, targeting the polyglutamine-expanded androgen receptor, or polyQ-AR, in skeletal muscle for spinal-bulbar muscular atrophy, also known as Kennedy’s disease; and ARV-6723, targeting HPK1 for advanced solid tumors. Arvinas has also advanced ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for solid tumors, in the clinic, and previously announced plans to seek an out-licensing agreement for any additional clinical trials of ARV-806, including dose expansion or combination clinical trials. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:

Kirsten Owens

+1 (203) 584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com