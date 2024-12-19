SUBSCRIBE
Artios Pharma to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 19, 2024 
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, December 19, 2024 Artios Pharma Limited (“Artios”), a clinical-stage biotech company led by pioneers of DNA damage response (“DDR”) drug development, today announced that it will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco from January 13 to 16, 2025.

Niall Martin, PhD, Artios’ Chief Executive Officer, will present the company’s strategic vision for 2025 and beyond on January 16 at 08:00 am PST (11:00 am EST / 04:00 pm UTC) in the Elizabethan C room at The Westin St. Francis, 335 Powell Street, San Francisco.

About Artios Pharma Ltd.
Artios leads the DNA damage response field through its comprehensive anti-cancer approach and the deep experience of its team of pioneering DDR drug developers. The company’s clinical-stage candidates, ATR inhibitor ART0380 and Polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibitor ART6043 are designed with differentiated pharmaceutical properties and novel biological approaches to precisely eliminate a cancer cell’s remaining survival mechanisms. Artios’ mission is to develop new classes of DDR drugs that achieve an unreached level of therapeutic impact for patients with hard-to-treat solid tumors.

Visit our website at www.artios.com to learn more about the company.

For more information, please contact:

Artios Pharma Ltd.
Niall Martin, CEO
Email: info@artios.com

Media Inquiries
Trophic Communications
Jacob Verghese or Verena Schossmann
Tel: +49 151 7441 6179
Email: artios@trophic.eu

Europe New York Events
