Press Releases

ARS Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcasts for its Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Presentations at Upcoming Conferences

November 7, 2024 | 
min read

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Held on November 13 at 8:00 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results and business highlights. Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event here.

In addition, ARS Pharma Management will be participating in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference: fireside chat on November 13, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT)
  • Stifel Healthcare Conference: presentation on November 18, 2024, at 2:25 p.m. ET (11:25 a.m. PT)
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: investor meetings on November 20-21, 2024

To access the live and archived webcasts for the third quarter 2024 earnings conference call and investor conferences, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the “Investors & Media” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the each of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ARS Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® 2 mg (trade name EURneffy® in the European Union (EU) (previously referred to as ARS-1), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult and pediatric patients who weigh 30 kg or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

Investor Contacts:
Justin Chakma, ARS Pharmaceuticals
justinc@ars-pharma.com

Alex Straus, THRUST
alex@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:
Christy Curran, Sam Brown Inc.
christycurran@sambrown.com

