Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Launches New Disease Awareness Campaign, ‘We’ll Get There Soon,’ to Inspire Hope for the Rare Disease Community Affected by Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome

- The launch of this campaign is about imagining a future where ongoing research, support, and heightened disease awareness for people with extremely high triglycerides come together to change lives — ‘We’ll Get There Soon’

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$arwr--Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today, on FCS Awareness Day, announced the launch of a new disease awareness campaign, ‘We’ll Get There Soon,’ to bring hope to the rare disease community affected by Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS). The campaign seeks to raise awareness about FCS, a severe and rare condition marked by persistently high triglyceride levels despite standard treatment, which can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening symptoms, including acute pancreatitis.









The campaign features a dedicated website, www.LowerTriglycerides.com, along with social media pages on Instagram and Facebook offering a platform for people affected by FCS to share their experiences. A key focus is educating the community about expert guidelines, which recommend maintaining triglyceride levels below 500 mg/dL to reduce the risk of acute pancreatitis1-3.

Arrowhead hosted a launch event at its Pasadena headquarters featuring special guests Julie Klueckman and her husband Gary, who shared their journey with FCS — both as a patient and a caregiver. Julie’s story highlights the significant challenges faced by those living with FCS, including multiple misdiagnoses, persistent and extended hospital stays, no available medicines that adequately treat FCS, and the necessity of maintaining an extremely low-fat diet of up to 20 grams per day — equivalent to less than three tablespoons of peanut butter.

“My journey to diagnosis was a difficult one that ended after a decade-long diagnostic process and countless hours of research, learning about FCS, and finally presenting the idea to my doctor,” Julie explained. “Despite my eventful history with this condition, including countless hospitalizations, multiple surgeries, a radical hysterectomy, relocating and moving my family to be closer to my trusted doctors, I remain optimistic about the future for FCS patients.” Excited by what the future holds, Julie is also working with the Arrowhead team contributing patient insights to support and inform efforts for people with FCS because she believes, “Hope is on the horizon.”

“We are humbled to play a small role in amplifying the voices of those affected by FCS and bringing them hope. Julie’s presence in our offices reminds us of why we do what we do every day and reaffirms one of Arrowhead’s core values: patients — making people’s lives better,” said Alexendra Roeser, Director of Patient Advocacy at Arrowhead.

Today, on FCS Awareness Day, and beyond, Arrowhead is on a mission to create awareness #ForFCS. Learn more at www.LowerTriglycerides.com.

About Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome

Familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) is a severe and rare genetic disease often caused by various monogenic mutations. FCS leads to extremely high triglyceride (TG) levels, typically over 880 mg/dL. Such severe elevations can lead to various serious signs and symptoms including acute and potentially fatal pancreatitis, chronic abdominal pain, diabetes, hepatic steatosis, and cognitive issues. Currently, there are no therapeutic options that can adequately treat FCS.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @ArrowheadPharma, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. To be added to the Company’s email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this release except for historical information may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "hope," "intend," "plan," "project," "could," "estimate," "continue," "target," "forecast" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, trends in our business, expectations for our product pipeline or product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions and clinical program results, prospects or benefits of our collaborations with other companies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; our expectations regarding the potential benefits of the partnership, licensing and/or collaboration arrangements and other strategic arrangements and transactions we have entered into or may enter into in the future; our beliefs and expectations regarding milestone, royalty or other payments that could be due to or from third parties under existing agreements; and our estimates regarding future revenues, research and development expenses, capital requirements and payments to third parties. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors and uncertainties, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, the enforcement of our intellectual property rights, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

AACE/ACE Guidelines: Handelsman Y et al. Endocr Pract. 2020;26(10):1196-1224. ACC/AHA Guidelines: Grundy SM et al. Circulation. 2019;139(25):e1082-e1143. NLA Guidelines: Jacobson TA et al. J Clin Lipidol. 2015;9(2):129-169.

