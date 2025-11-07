Arima Genomics Wins BioTech Breakthrough Award For “Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Life Sciences & Biotechnology Innovation Around the World

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArimaGenomics--Arima Genomics, Inc., a company leveraging whole-genome sequence and structure information to provide comprehensive cancer therapy selection insights, today announced that the Aventa™ Lymphoma test has received “Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year” in the fifth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, and products around the globe.

Aventa Lymphoma is the first whole-genome, NGS-based clinical test for gene fusion and rearrangement detection in B- and T-cell lymphomas. Leveraging Arima’s proprietary Hi-C sequencing technology and reporting on 417 genes, it provides the insights clinicians need to provide precise diagnoses, classify subtypes, refine patient risk profiles, and guide therapy selection even from limited sample input.

By contrast, the current standard-of-care for fusion and rearrangement detection, FISH (fluorescent in situ hybridization), requires preselecting targets up front and testing them sequentially—consuming tissue and time while risking false negatives from cryptic breakpoints or unexpected partners. Aventa Lymphoma replaces that guesswork with a single, unbiased, whole-genome view that detects rearrangements independent of partner or breakpoint, complements standard pathology methods, and resolves uncertainty when traditional tools fall short.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition for Aventa Lymphoma and its real-world impact,” said Tom Willis, Ph.D., CEO of Arima Genomics. “It marks the beginning of a new era in clinical genomics—one that incorporates the structural dimension—and we’re advancing that vision through the Aventa platform to support better decisions across cancers.”

Aventa Lymphoma is the second test in the Aventa suite, following Aventa FusionPlus (2023), which provides similar comprehensive detection of gene fusions and rearrangements for solid tumors. Testing is performed in Arima’s CLIA-certified laboratory with end-to-end specimen logistics, and results are typically returned in 10 business days.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world’s top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Arima Genomics brings lymphoma diagnostics into the modern era. Lymphoma is diagnostically complex. Physicians often face uncertainty even with full pathology workups and FISH. Each probe tests one hypothesis, consumes tissue, and can miss cryptic breakpoints or atypical partners,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. “These assays from Arima form a breakthrough platform for structure-informed diagnostics that close the blind spots of legacy methods. By delivering genome-wide detection in a single assay, Aventa Lymphoma eliminates blind spots and inefficiencies while setting a new diagnostic standard, making it our pick for ‘Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year.’”

Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics is redefining cancer diagnostics using whole-genome sequence and structure information. Arima’s assays enable a new era of comprehensive, clinically actionable therapy selection insights. The company serves oncologists through its CLIA-certified Aventa clinical testing laboratory in Orlando, Florida, and supports discovery-stage researchers worldwide with advanced kits and informatics. Learn more at www.arimagenomics.com and www.aventatest.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com



