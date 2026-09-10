Argonaut Manufacturing Services Divests Life Sciences and Diagnostics Division to 1315 Capital

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argonaut Manufacturing Services (Argonaut), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in aseptic fill-finish of high value injectable biologics and pharmaceuticals, announced the completed sale of its Life Sciences and Diagnostics (LSDx) division to 1315 Capital, a Philadelphia-based healthcare-focused private equity firm. The LSDx business will operate independently as Aluris Sciences, with 1315 Capital supporting its continued growth and investment. The transaction involved the LSDx division only; ownership of Argonaut remains with Telegraph Hill Partners, New Vale Capital and management.

“This transaction marks a significant strategic milestone for both Argonaut and Aluris Sciences,” said Rick Hancock, Chief Executive Officer of Argonaut. “The two businesses already operated with largely separate staff and resources, allowing the transition to occur without disrupting any existing customer programs. Argonaut will reinvest the proceeds from the sale in its core operations, including expanding its fill-finish capacity and services.”

“This is an exciting next step for our business, our employees, and our customers,” said Stacy Sutton, Chief Operating Officer of Aluris. “This acquisition gives us additional resources to expand our capabilities. As Aluris Sciences, we bring the same customer-first approach, quality, responsiveness, and technical experience our clients trust, with greater focus and resources to support their programs.”

Argonaut confirms that all existing drug product program timelines, quality commitments, and contractual obligations remain unchanged. Clients will continue to work with the same team, at the same Carlsbad, California facilities, under the same quality systems and points of contact. No drug product programs, assets, or regulatory filings were included in the transaction, registered site information is unchanged, and no assignment or novation of drug product agreements was required. No client action or change control is needed.

KPMG Corporate Finance LLC acted as Argonaut Manufacturing Services’ exclusive financial advisor in this transaction.

About Argonaut Manufacturing Services

Argonaut Manufacturing Services (Argonaut) is a California-based CDMO specializing in clinical through commercial aseptic fill-finish for injectable biologics and pharmaceuticals. Argonaut’s filling capabilities support vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges and use high-yield processes and 100% non-destructive weight verification to minimize line loss. Its two isolator-based filling lines provide advanced contamination control and sterility assurance in compliance with global regulatory standards, including EU Annex 1. Argonaut also provides onsite analytical support and stability studies.

Learn more at https://www.argonautms.com/.

About Aluris Sciences

Aluris Sciences is a focused contract manufacturing partner providing high-quality manufacturing solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and combination drug product customers. With expertise across formulation, filling, kitting, lyophilization, assembly, packaging, supply chain management, and scalable manufacturing, Aluris Sciences supports customers from pilot-stage programs through clinical, validation, and commercial production.

Learn more at https://www.alurissciences.com/.

About 1315 Capital

1315 Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion of assets under management that provides growth capital to commercial-stage healthcare services, pharmaceutical & medtech outsourced services, pharmaceutical & medtech products, and health & wellness companies. 1315 Capital targets both minority and majority investments in companies where high-quality management teams can rapidly scale platform companies into large and important businesses that positively impact patients, physicians, and the broader healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.1315capital.com.

Argonaut Manufacturing Services

Scott Goldstein | +1 (858) 442-4703

sgoldstein@argonautms.com