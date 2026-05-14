Ardent Health and Fujifilm Partner to Deliver Synapse Enterprise Imaging Across Radiology and Cardiology Throughout All Facilities

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. & LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ardent Health (NYSE: ARDT), a leading provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S., has partnered with FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation to implement its Synapse® enterprise imaging solutions across Ardent's acute care hospital footprint across six states.

Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging solutions will provide Ardent clinicians with a single, holistic view of patient imaging data across various departments, including radiology and cardiology, through a unified Fujifilm Synapse Diagnostic PACS viewer. Having centralized access to all patient imaging in Synapse VNA improves workflow efficiency by streamlining operations across different departments, fostering deeper collaboration across multidisciplinary teams, and in turn, contributing to high-quality care delivery.

“Ardent has a deep commitment to deploy technologies that improve quality and access to care in meaningful, measurable ways, while removing administrative barriers that weigh on physicians,” said Ardent Health Chief Medical Officer FJ Campbell, MD. “We’re pleased to partner with a technology leader that supports every part of patient imaging and data acquisition across our enterprise. Fujifilm’s informatics solutions give our clinicians the reliable, interoperable, and clear diagnostic insights they need, while easing documentation demands that often lead to fatigue.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Ardent Health on their enterprise imaging transformation and believe our technology portfolio aligns well with Ardent’s vision for a more secure, efficient and collaborative workspace for their users and a world class imaging experience for their patients” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics global business, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Ardent Health is setting a precedent by investing in our highly secure, AI-powered Synapse Enterprise Imaging solutions. Our mutual goals are to bring automation to imaging workflows, intelligence for critical case prioritization while reducing manual tasks, and deliver faster result turnaround times in a system designed with a focus on the user experience.”

Fujifilm’s unique 7x enterprise imaging diagnostic PACS viewer allows for one user interface to extend across radiology, mammography and cardiology bringing unrivaled clinical and IT benefits for enterprise-wide imaging management. Having Synapse Enterprise PACS implemented across radiology and cardiology departments with Synapse VNA at the core enables healthcare organizations to more effectively manage growing and diverse departmental datasets, including non-DICOM specialty data. With Synapse Mobility, Ardent care teams will be able to see the patient’s full imaging record at any time, from anywhere, through their Epic EHR and on any mobile device.

Fujifilm’s integration with Epic Systems Corporation also supports seamless data flow between Synapse PACS and Epic’s industry’s leading electronic health record platform. This allows clinicians to view all medical images directly within the familiar Epic interface by creating a single, comprehensive patient imaging record. The integration also streamlines workflows by eliminating the need to jump between different systems to access data reports, and images, improves care coordination, reduces data silos, and supports AI-driven diagnostics across the entire healthcare enterprise, from acquisition to viewing.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health (NYSE: ARDT) is a leading provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S. With a focus on people and investments in innovative services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare better and easier to access. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent delivers care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals and more than 280 sites of care with over 2,000 employed and affiliated providers across six states. For more information, please visit ardenthealth.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The Non-Destructive Testing group delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information on healthcare offerings, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com, and for NDT portfolio, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/industrial-materials/non-destructive-testing.

Marissa Confredo for Fujifilm

914-574-3273

Marissa.confredo@fujifilm.com



Will Roberts for Ardent Health

615-296-3464

will.roberts02@ardenthealth.com