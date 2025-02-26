Ardelyx to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
Location: Miami, FL
Presentation: Tuesday, March 11 at 8:00 a.m. ET
1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, March 11
To access the live webcast of the Leerink presentation, please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.
Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit
Location: Miami, FL
1x1 Meetings: Wednesday, March 12
Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Location: Miami, FL
Fireside Chat: Thursday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET
1x1 Meetings: Thursday, March 13
To access the live webcast of the Barclays Fireside Chat, please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.
About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.
