Press Releases

Ardelyx to Participate at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

November 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 4:30 pm GMT/11:30 am ET.

To access the live webcast of the panel presentation please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at https://ardelyx.com/. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

About Ardelyx
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) as well as early-stage pipeline candidates. The company is developing RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
clowie@ardelyx.com


Massachusetts Events
