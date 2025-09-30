SUBSCRIBE
Arcutis Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Day and Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 28, 2025

September 29, 2025 
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-dermatology, today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will also host a virtual Investor Day the same day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

In addition to discussing third quarter 2025 financial results, the Investor Day will feature:

  • An in-depth look into the Company’s strategy for long-term, sustained growth for ZORYVE® (roflumilast)
  • A detailed review of clinical development activities and advancements for new ZORYVE indications and ARQ-234
  • An overview of the Company’s capital allocation strategy and financial outlook

The event will feature presentations from Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ management team as well as a fireside chat with Douglas DiRuggiero, PA-C, DMSc, founding president of the Georgia Dermatology Physician Assistant Society.

Following formal presentations, management will host a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the event and the presentation materials will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be posted on the Arcutis investor website following the event.

About Arcutis 
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio of advanced targeted topicals approved to treat three major inflammatory skin diseases. Arcutis’ unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise allows us to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets, and has produced a robust pipeline for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedInFacebookInstagram, and X. 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2025, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts
Media
Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications
media@arcutis.com

Investors
Brian Schoelkopf, Head of Investor Relations
ir@arcutis.com


