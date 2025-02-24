SUBSCRIBE
Arcturus Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on March 6, 2025

February 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ARCT #ClinicalTrial--Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a commercial messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 after the market close on Thursday, March 6 and will also host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 6, 2025.


Arcturus Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

  • Thursday, March 6, 2025 @4:30 p.m. ET
  • Domestic: 1-800-267-6316
  • International: 1-203-518-9783
  • Conference ID: ARCTURUS
  • Webcast: Link

About Arcturus

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a commercial mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR® mRNA Technology (sa-mRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus developed KOSTAIVE®, the first self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) COVID vaccine in the world to be approved. Arcturus has an ongoing global collaboration for innovative mRNA vaccines with CSL Seqirus, and a joint venture in Japan, ARCALIS, focused on the manufacture of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Arcturus’ pipeline includes RNA therapeutic candidates to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and cystic fibrosis (CF), along with its partnered mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (over 400 patents and patent applications in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Arcturus Therapeutics
Public Relations & Investor Relations
Neda Safarzadeh
VP, Head of IR/PR/Marketing
(858) 900-2682
IR@ArcturusRx.com

Earnings Southern California
