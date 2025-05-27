Archetype Therapeutics Announces Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. William K. Oh Appointed Founding Chair; Drs. Roy S. Herbst, Ranjit S. Bindra and Rajwanth Veluswamy join as Inaugural Members

Archetype Therapeutics, a drug discovery company that uses generative AI to rapidly screen billions of potential drugs virtually for their clinical impact in genomically-defined patient cohorts, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to help advance its preclinical programs and Archetype™ discovery platform. William K. Oh, MD, a distinguished medical oncologist and early advisor to Archetype, serves as the Founding Chair. Dr. Oh is joined by three new SAB members: Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, MS, of Yale School of Medicine, one of the world's foremost experts in lung cancer, Ranjit S. Bindra, MD, PhD, of Yale School of Medicine, co-founder of multiple biotech companies, and Rajwanth Veluswamy, MD, MS, of NYU Langone Health, an expert in lung cancer clinical development.

"I've had the pleasure of advising Archetype since its early days and have been impressed by the tremendous progress the team has made in validating its AI-native discovery platform through strategic partnerships," said Dr. William K. Oh, Founding Chair of the Archetype SAB. "Drs. Herbst, Bindra and Veluswamy bring unique and complementary expertise to our work - Roy as a pioneer in lung cancer personalized medicine and targeted therapies, Ranjit as a prolific discovery and translational physician-scientist and entrepreneur, and Raj as an expert in designing and executing lung cancer clinical trials. Their perspectives will be invaluable as we advance Archetype's mission to develop patient-driven therapeutics."

William K. Oh, MD is the Director of Precision Medicine at the Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital and is an internationally recognized genitourinary oncologist with over two decades of leadership experience in academic medicine and life sciences. Dr. Oh previously served as Chief Medical Officer of the Prostate Cancer Foundation and of genomics startup Sema4 and was the former Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. A graduate of Yale College and New York University School of Medicine, he trained at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"We are grateful to Dr. Oh for his guidance from Archetype's inception and for assembling a high-impact inaugural SAB," said Tom Neyarapally, CEO and Co-Founder of Archetype Therapeutics. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Herbst, who has pioneered genomics-driven drug development and patient care in lung cancer, Dr. Bindra, whose extensive discovery and translational research experience and pharma dealmaking expertise will help us develop programs that exceed our partners' expectations, and Dr. Veluswamy, whose lung cancer expertise informs our development of clinic-ready assets in our most advanced disease area."

Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, MS, is Chief of Hematology/Medical Oncology and Deputy Director at the Yale Cancer Center, and holds multiple additional leadership roles at Yale. Prior to these roles, he served as the Chief of Thoracic Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. A world-renowned lung cancer expert, Dr. Herbst was among the first to implement the role of mutations in EGFR and other genes to guide treatment, and led the integration of immunotherapy into the standard of care. Throughout his career, he has worked to make lung cancer a curable disease by pioneering the use of targeted therapies and immunotherapy in the earliest stages of the disease. He has held leadership roles at ASCO, AACR, and IASLC; co-led major collaborative initiatives such as Stand Up to Cancer, the BATTLE protocol and the NCI Lung MAP initiative; and published hundreds of papers on oncology and therapeutics. He has been the leader of the lung cancer SPORE at Yale for the last decade and has been funded by multiple organizations and foundations for his work. Dr. Herbst received his BS/MS from Yale University, his PhD from Rockefeller University, his MD from Cornell University, and an MS from Harvard University. He completed his clinical training at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Ranjit S. Bindra, MD, PhD is a Professor of Therapeutic Radiology and holds multiple additional leadership roles at Yale. Dr. Bindra is a physician-scientist focused on drug development and DNA repair in gliomas and other cancers. He has co-founded several biotech companies, including Modifi Biosciences, a glioblastoma-focused startup acquired by Merck for $1.3 billion in upfront and milestone payments. Dr. Bindra received his undergraduate, MD and PhD degrees from Yale, and completed his clinical training at Memorial-Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He serves on several biotech and academic advisory boards.

Rajwanth Veluswamy, MD, MS is an Associate Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone Health and a practicing thoracic oncologist specializing in lung cancer. His research focuses on clinical trials and precision oncology, with a particular interest in novel targeted therapies for non-small cell lung cancer and the factors responsible for clinical outcomes in lung cancer patients. Dr. Veluswamy earned his medical degree from the University of Szeged, Master of Science degree in Clinical Research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and completed his hematology and medical oncology training at Mount Sinai.

About Archetype

Archetype Therapeutics is an AI-native biotech that is pioneering the use of AI for generative chemogenomics - enabling the virtual screening of billions of potential drugs per day in genomically-defined patient cohorts. The disease-agnostic Archetype platform has been deployed and validated in in vitro and in vivo testing in early-stage lung adenocarcinoma (esLUAD), metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and other diseases, and has accurately predicted the outcomes of clinical trials and the impact of drugs in these diseases. Archetype is partnering across the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem to rapidly discover and develop patient-driven therapeutics.

Please contact Tom Neyarapally at tom@archetypetx.com to discuss how to partner with Archetype on our mission to rapidly discover and develop therapies for underserved patients.

