Aragen Life Sciences begins Operations at OneHP, an Integrated High-potency Platform in Hyderabad, India

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragen Life Sciences, among the top three largest Indian CRDMOs, begins operations at Aragen OneHP, a high-potency development and manufacturing platform at its Nacharam campus in Hyderabad. The platform adds capabilities for highly potent molecules, including cytotoxic payloads used in oncology, providing customers with an integrated pathway from milligram-scale discovery through process development and multi-kilogram cGMP manufacturing.

Aragen OneHP spans approximately 15,000 sq ft and operates one manufacturing line with a designed capacity of 500-600 kg of active pharmaceutical ingredient a year. The platform supports highly potent compounds, including cytotoxic molecules and targeted Oncology therapies, and lays the foundation for expansion into advanced modalities. OneHP offers an integrated pathway from development through clinical and commercial supply worldwide, with manufacturing spanning small-scale chemistry synthesis (upto 10g), non-GMP process development and scale-up (upto 500g), and cGMP manufacturing (500g to 5kg per batch). Advanced containment systems are designed to handle compounds at occupational exposure limits of upto 10 ng/m³, subject to ongoing validation.

Aragen serves a global customer base, with nearly 95% of revenue from global customers in the year ending March 2026. The company served 591 customers globally in that year, including 16 of the world's Top 20 Big pharmaceutical companies.

Aragen operates six facilities across India and the United States, including five in India and one in Morgan Hill, California. Aragen's US presence includes a biologics R&D facility in Morgan Hill, California. With OneHP adding specialised high-potency development and cGMP manufacturing capabilities in Hyderabad, Aragen is further strengthening its India-based execution platform for global customers.

Mr. Aniel Khubchandani, Chief Executive Officer – Small Molecules-CDMO, Aragen Life Sciences: "With OneHP, we are bringing discovery, development and cGMP manufacturing for highly potent molecules onto a more integrated platform. This can reduce handoffs between providers, while keeping process knowledge and programme context connected as a molecule moves from early development towards commercial supply."

Highly potent molecules like cytotoxic compounds require specialised handling, containment and manufacturing infrastructure. OneHP combines capabilities across small-scale chemistry synthesis, process development, scale-up and cGMP manufacturing, enabling customers to progress programmes through an integrated platform. The platform lays foundation for Aragen's future expansion into advanced modalities like antibody-drug conjugates and peptide-drug conjugates. Aragen's Hyderabad manufacturing and analytical operations are accredited by USFDA, EDQM, PMDA, MFDS, ANVISA, WHO Geneva and CDSCO.

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SOURCE Aragen Life Sciences