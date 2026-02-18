SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Apyx Medical Corporation to Participate in The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

February 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company” or “Apyx Medical”), the leader in surgical aesthetics marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™ (AYON), today announced that management will participate in The Citizens Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Miami, FL.

Charlie Goodwin, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Hill, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 8:25am ET and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. The fireside chat will be accessible via live webcast here, and a replay will be available on the Events section of Apyx Medical’s Investor Relations website.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is a surgical aesthetics company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™ in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The AYON Body Contouring System is an FDA-cleared, groundbreaking, surgeon-designed body contouring system that combines precision, versatility, and innovation in an all-in-one platform. It seamlessly integrates fat removal, closed loop contouring, electrosurgical capabilities and Renuvion for tissue contraction, empowering surgeons to deliver the most comprehensive body contouring treatments for patients. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
OP: 212-915-2568
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com  


