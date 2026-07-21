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Aptyx Appoints David Price as Chief Executive Officer

July 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptyx, a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of David Price as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



David has served as Chief Financial Officer since joining the Company last year, bringing a powerful combination of financial discipline, operational and commercial focus, and strategic insight. In that role, he has helped sharpen the Company’s priorities, strengthen execution, and position Aptyx for its next phase of growth.

"David has earned the confidence of the Board through his leadership, business acumen, and clear commitment to our customers, employees, and growth strategy," said John Pless, Co-Managing Partner of TruArc. "He is the right leader to build on Aptyx’s strong foundation and accelerate the Company’s continued growth."

"I am honored to lead Aptyx at such an important stage in our growth," said David. "We operate in a dynamic medical device market with significant opportunities ahead. With our talented team, technical capabilities, customer-centric culture, and commitment to the highest quality standards, Aptyx is well positioned to deliver innovative solutions and create long-term value for our employees, customers, and stakeholders."

As CEO, David will focus on accelerating growth, deepening customer partnerships, advancing operational excellence, developing leadership capabilities, and strengthening Aptyx’s position as a trusted partner to medical device companies worldwide.

About Aptyx

Aptyx is a CDMO providing design, development, and manufacturing solutions for leading medical device and advanced manufacturing companies. Backed by TruArc Partners, the Company partners with customers to bring innovative medical technologies to market through world-class engineering, manufacturing, and quality systems. For more information, visit www.aptyx.com.


Contacts

info@aptyx.com

Arizona People Executive appointments C-suite
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