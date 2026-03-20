Aptar’s Unidose Powder Nasal Delivery System Used in ENA Respiratory Phase II Clinical Study of Investigational INNA‑051 Nasal Spray

Use of Aptar Pharma’s UDS Powder system supports the development of a next‑generation, virus‑agnostic nasal spray being evaluated for its potential to help protect against symptomatic viral respiratory infections

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing, today announced that its Unidose (UDS) Powder Nasal Spray System is being utilized in ENA Respiratory’s Phase II clinical study of INNA 051, an investigational nasal spray being evaluated for its potential to help protect against symptomatic viral respiratory infections. This collaboration reflects the growing role of intranasal delivery technologies in supporting the development of novel, non-vaccine approaches to respiratory disease prevention.

ENA Respiratory, a clinical‑stage pharmaceutical company developing antiviral host defense enhancers intended to help minimize the impact of symptomatic viral respiratory infections, recently announced the dosing of the first participants in its Phase II study of INNA‑051. The Phase II study is assessing the safety, tolerability and potential effectiveness of the company’s once‑weekly nasal spray in adults at increased risk of exposure to viral respiratory infections. The community‑based study is designed to evaluate the potential of INNA-051 to help reduce the burden of symptomatic respiratory viral illness.

Aptar Pharma’s UDS powder nasal delivery system is designed to deliver a single, precise dose of dry powder with consistent intranasal performance, intended to support consistent administration in clinical development settings. The ready-to-use system is designed to be simple to operate and well suited for nasal powder formulations that may benefit from enhanced stability.

The nasal delivery system will be housed in Aptar CSP Technologies’ innovative container closure system, featuring fully-integrated 3-Phase Activ-Polymer™ technology designed to protect the powder formulation against moisture. The system was designed with internal features to prevent premature actuation from device insertion, removal, or dropping, supporting reliable patient access to the drug.

“Aptar Pharma is proud to support ENA Respiratory in the clinical development of INNA-051 through the use of our UDS powder nasal delivery system,” said Alex Theodorakis, President, Aptar Pharma Prescription. “By combining reliable intranasal delivery technologies with comprehensive technical and regulatory expertise, we help our partners advance innovative therapies intended to address unmet needs in respiratory health.”

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug delivery, dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing. Aptar partners with the world’s top healthcare and consumer brands to deliver medicines and create exceptional user experiences. Serving diverse markets, from pharmaceutical to beauty to food and beverage, Aptar combines market expertise with proprietary design, engineering and science to develop innovative solutions that help improve lives worldwide. Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, Aptar employs 14,000 dedicated people across 20 countries. Learn more at http://www.aptar.com.

About ENA Respiratory

ENA Respiratory is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company tackling respiratory viral infections through the development of host defence enhancers which locally prime and boost the body’s natural first line of defence against invading pathogens. Being virus-agnostic, ENA’s approach offers a solution to protect against common and emerging respiratory viruses for which vaccines or direct-acting antivirals have limitations or do not exist. For more information, please visit www.enarespiratory.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including regarding the use of Aptar Pharma’s intranasal spray platform in third-party intranasal clinical development activities and the potential role of such platform in supporting pharmaceutical development programs. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by use of words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential,” “continues” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: risks related to clinical development activities conducted by third parties; development and commercialization risks; customer adoption; regulatory requirements and compliance; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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