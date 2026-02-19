Aptar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 18, 2026

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, dosing and protection technologies, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

The Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Stephan Tanda, President and CEO, will present at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Raymond James 2026 Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Vanessa Kanu, Executive Vice President and CFO, will present at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.aptar.com.

