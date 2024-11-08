Aptar Pharma Enters into Exclusive Agreement with Cambridge Healthcare Innovations to Commercialize the Quattrii Dry Powder Inhaler Platform

Agreement further expands Aptar Pharma’s leading respiratory portfolio

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery and active material science solutions and services, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Cambridge Healthcare Innovations (CHI) to lead the commercialization and promotion of its Quattrii Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) platform. Under this agreement, Aptar Pharma will provide extensive support to CHI, serving as the primary point of contact for customers, preparing for commercial manufacture and integrating Aptar’s comprehensive suite of pharmaceutical services to accelerate the growth of the Quattrii DPI platform.









The Quattrii platform offers a unique solution for delivering medium to high payloads of formulation to the lungs. Its blister piercing array generates a specific airflow that allows the classification of the powder: the larger carrier particles are retained within the blister, enabling the patient to inhale only the active ingredient. Alternatively, the array can be adjusted to effectively sweep up all of the powder. This flexibility and efficacy in the entrainment and aerosolization of the powder produces a lower risk of cough and enhanced deep lung deposition.

Howard Burnett, Vice President, Global Pulmonary Category, Aptar Pharma, stated, “The CHI team brings deep knowledge, experience and innovation to the dry powder inhaler landscape. Aptar Pharma is very pleased to offer the Quattrii technology in partnership with CHI’s expertise. This enables us to provide full support from our portfolio of services to all drug developers, from formulation development to patient onboarding.”

David Harris, co-founder & CEO of CHI, stated, “We are really excited to be partnering with Aptar Pharma to bring our Quattrii DPI platform to market. Through this relationship, Aptar’s pharmaceutical customers will now have access to a next-generation DPI platform capable of delivering high doses of low-potency molecules. This will open up a wide range of opportunities for improved patient outcomes across many new and existing conditions.”

This collaboration further strengthens Aptar Pharma’s leadership in respiratory by offering a broader range of drug delivery formats, solutions and services. By leveraging offerings within Aptar Pharma companies such as Nanopharm’s formulation development and analytical expertise, Noble’s Human Factors support and patient onboarding, and Aptar Digital Health’s services, Aptar Pharma can customize drug formulation development, optimize device design and differentiate with improved patient outcomes to provide their customers with a value-added finished product.

About Cambridge Healthcare Innovations

CHI is a Cambridge-based medical device company that was born of shared determination to force progress into the field of respiratory medicine. Before CHI was created, the team worked at many of the medical device development consultancies based in and around Cambridge, UK. They found themselves growing frustrated as they were working on making incremental improvements to a form of technology – the inhaler – which hadn’t changed fundamentally in decades.

With their deep understanding of aerosol physics, fluid dynamics, and lung characteristics - along with decades of experience in medical device development - they knew that there was immense room for improvement in DPI technology, which would not only transform the treatment of asthma and COPD, but open up the possibility of treating new therapy areas previously inaccessible to respiratory medicine. For more information, visit www.chi.uk.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

Contacts



Ciara Jackson

Aptar Pharma

+49 151 1951 6502

ciara.jackson@aptar.com

Neil Cooper

CHI

+44 7463 336 274

neil.cooper@chi.uk