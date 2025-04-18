Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share. The payment date is May 22, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2025.





As previously announced, Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s first quarter results for 2025. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investors page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investors page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

