Aptar Announces 2026 Quarterly Conference Call Dates

Quarterly Conference Calls

Press Release(1) Conference Call(2) 4th Quarter and Annual 2025 Results February 5, 2026 February 6, 2026, at

8:00 a.m. CT 1st Quarter 2026 Results April 30, 2026 May 1, 2026, at

8:00 a.m. CT 2nd Quarter 2026 Results July 30, 2026 July 31, 2026, at

8:00 a.m. CT 3rd Quarter 2026 Results October 29, 2026 October 30, 2026, at

8:00 a.m. CT

(1) Press releases will be issued on the dates noted after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (2) Times shown are in the Central U.S. time zone. Conference calls will last approximately one hour and interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting investors.aptar.com. Replay of the conference calls can also be accessed on the Investors page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, dosing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

