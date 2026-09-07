Aptar and Aceso Therapeutics Announce Collaboration to Advance Inhaled Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapy for Cystic Fibrosis

Development program will support inhaled formulation development and device assessment for Aceso's ACT-101 candidate, reinforcing Aptar Pharma's upstream services capabilities in inhaled biologic development

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery, dosing, protection technologies and services, today announced a collaboration with Aceso Therapeutics, a biotech developing novel therapies for cystic fibrosis (CF), a rare genetic disease, to advance the development of ACT-101, an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) candidate designed to target the underlying disease mechanisms of CF.

The program will be supported by Nanopharm, Aptar Pharma's specialist inhalation development services business, which will lead formulation development and device assessment activities to support Aceso's clinical development roadmap for ACT-101.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare, inherited disease that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs and affects approximately 100,000 people worldwide.¹

Gemma Budd, General Manager of Nanopharm, an Aptar Pharma company, said, "Cystic fibrosis remains a devastating disease with significant unmet need. Partnering with Aceso Therapeutics enables us to apply our formulation and inhalation science expertise to an innovative oligonucleotide asset. We are proud to contribute our expertise to this early-stage development program."

Thomas Tran, CEO and Co-Founder of Aceso Therapeutics, said, "By partnering with Nanopharm, Aceso Therapeutics aims to accelerate the development of ACT-101 towards clinical evaluation, exploring its potential through direct delivery to the lung. Nanopharm's proven track record in inhaled and nasal drug product development, combined with the wider scientific depth within Aptar Pharma, gives us confidence as we continue to advance our ASO platform. This collaboration marks an important milestone for Aceso and for the continued development of potential new approaches for cystic fibrosis."

The development activities being carried out by Nanopharm under the collaboration between Aptar Pharma and Aceso Therapeutics complement Aptar Pharma's broader biologics compatibility program, which is systematically evaluating how complex biologic molecules - including nucleic acids, peptides and proteins, and their associated nanoparticle-based delivery systems - interact with Aptar Pharma's pulmonary and nasal delivery platforms across a range of formulations and delivery formats. Together, these initiatives underscore the group's commitment to enabling the next generation of inhaled biologic medicines, from early feasibility through clinical development.

About Aceso Therapeutics

Based in Montpellier, France, Aceso Therapeutics builds on over a decade of academic research and continues to develop the technology in collaboration with the PhyMedExp laboratory. With its proprietary PTGR™ platform designed to restore gene expression in genetic diseases, Aceso aims to build a leading RNA therapeutics company and transform treatment for patients underserved by current therapies. Learn more at www.aceso-therapeutics.com.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug delivery, dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing. Aptar partners with the world’s top healthcare and consumer brands to deliver medicines and create exceptional user experiences. Serving diverse markets, from pharmaceutical to beauty to food and beverage, Aptar combines market expertise with proprietary design, engineering and science to develop innovative solutions that help improve lives worldwide. Nanopharm, an Aptar Pharma company, is a specialist pharmaceutical product development organization focused on orally inhaled and nasal drug products (OINDPs). Nanopharm applies fundamental science and engineering rigor to accelerate the development of complex inhaled therapies, from early feasibility through to clinical supply. Learn more at www.nanopharm.co.uk and www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the objectives, progress and anticipated benefits of the collaboration and the development of ACT-101. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ACT-101 is an investigational candidate that has not been approved by any regulatory authority, and no conclusions regarding its safety or efficacy can be drawn at this stage. AptarGroup, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

¹ American Lung Association website

Media Contacts:

Aptar Pharma

Carolyn Penot

carolyn.penot@aptar.com

Aceso Therapeutics

Thomas Tran

thomas.tran@aceso-therapeutics.com