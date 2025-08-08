Apreo Health Closes $130 Million Series B Financing to Advance Pivotal Trial and Early Commercialization of Breakthrough Airway Scaffold for Severe Emphysema

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apreo Health, a clinical-stage medical device company developing a novel treatment for severe emphysema, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $130 million Series B financing round. The financing was co-led by new investors Bain Capital Life Sciences and Norwest, with participation from new investors F-Prime and Intuitive Ventures. Returning investors Lightstone Ventures and Santé Ventures also participated in the round.

The Series B financing will primarily support BREATHE-3 (Bronchoscopic RElease of Air Trapped in Hyperinflated Emphysematous Lung—Study 3), a multicenter, randomized controlled trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Apreo BREATHE Airway Scaffold, a bronchoscopically delivered implant designed to relieve lung hyperinflation by releasing trapped air in patients with severe emphysema. Additionally, the Series B financing will fund regulatory activities related to BREATHE-3 and early commercialization efforts to demonstrate strong market potential.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from this world-class syndicate of investors and their desire to partner to redefine the standard of care in emphysema,” said Karun Naga, CEO of Apreo Health. “More than three million Americans are affected by severe emphysema, yet fewer than 1% receive interventional treatment—a stark reflection of limitations of currently available treatments. Our BREATHE Scaffold offers a fundamentally different approach: a novel implant designed to gently release air trapped in affected lungs, with potential for much broader adoption. This financing marks a significant milestone that enables us to complete a robustly designed pivotal trial and continue advancing toward expanded access for this severely underserved population.”

“Apreo is addressing one of the most underserved populations in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and doing so with clinical clarity and executional rigor,” said Zack Scott, M.D., general partner, Norwest. “This is a step-change in how we approach emphysema care. The solution is both elegant in design and built for broad, scalable delivery. We’re proud to support Apreo in this next chapter.”

“We are excited to partner with Apreo at this key inflection point in the company’s evolution as it advances the BREATHE Airway Scaffold into late-stage development,” said Nicholas Downing, M.D., a Managing Director at Bain Capital Life Sciences. “The device has the potential to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to a broader patient population—addressing the significant unmet need that exists today in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”

About Apreo Health

Apreo Health is redefining interventional pulmonology with a non-destructive, tissue-sparing solution for severe emphysema—one of the most under-treated and misunderstood diseases in medicine. Formed at The Foundry, one of the world’s premier medtech incubators, and backed by top-tier investors, Apreo is led by a team with deep expertise in both pulmonary medicine and medical device innovation. The company is advancing a therapy purpose-built to expand access, simplify delivery, and transform the treatment pathway for patients with severe emphysema. Privately held, the company is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Norwest, F-Prime, Intuitive Ventures, Lightstone Ventures, Santé Ventures, and The Foundry.

About Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Emphysema

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the fourth leading cause of death and the eighth leading cause of poor health worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly 16 million Americans have been diagnosed with COPD, with millions more undiagnosed. Emphysema, a severe form of COPD characterized by the destruction of lung air sacs, affects approximately three million people in the U.S. and is a leading contributor to COPD-related disability and mortality. Today, fewer than 1% of patients with emphysema-related hyperinflation receive interventional care.

About BREATHE Airway Scaffold

The BREATHE (Bronchoscopic RElease of Air THErapy) Airway Scaffold is a lung implant designed to release air from a hyperinflated lung associated with severe emphysema. The proprietary scaffold is uniquely designed to resist foreign body reaction and promote durability of effect. The device was granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Device Designation in May 2024.

The BREATHE Airway Scaffold is an Investigational Device—limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Investor Contact:

Karun Naga

Apreo Health

karun.naga@apreohealth.com

650-450-8117

Media Contact:

Emma Yang

Health+Commerce

emma@healthandcommerce.com

908-391-7197