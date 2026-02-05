Aprea Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Eugene Kennedy, MD, as Chief Medical Advisor

Seasoned oncology drug development leader joins following early clinical proof-of-concept for WEE1 inhibitor, APR-1051

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies that exploit cancer-specific vulnerabilities while minimizing damage to healthy cells, today announced the appointment of Eugene (Gene) Kennedy, MD, as Chief Medical Advisor.

Dr. Kennedy joins Aprea at an important time, following the Company’s recent early clinical proof-of-concept demonstrated in its ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study evaluating the WEE1 inhibitor APR-1051 in patients with advanced solid tumors. He is a highly accomplished physician scientist and biopharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of experience spanning oncology clinical development, regulatory strategy, and senior corporate leadership across both public and private biotechnology companies. Aprea believes his engagement will strengthen the Company’s clinical leadership as it advances dose escalation and refines patient selection for its WEE1-focused DNA damage response program.

“We are excited to bring on a high caliber advisor such as Dr. Kennedy who has an extensive background in oncology drug development and experience across multiple stages of clinical development,” said Oren Gilad, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Aprea Therapeutics. “His track record in leading and advancing complex oncology programs, working closely with regulators, and supporting data-driven decisions will be invaluable as we build on our recent early clinical proof-of-concept, optimize dose and patient selection in our WEE1 program and advance our DDR pipeline toward key clinical and regulatory milestones.”

Dr. Kennedy commented, “DDR inhibition has the potential to fundamentally change how we approach certain difficult-to-treat cancers, and I am aligned with Aprea’s strategy to pursue this opportunity and become one of the leaders in the space. I am impressed by the strength of the company’s medicinal chemistry and by the progress made in advancing high-quality clinical assets. The emerging clinical data, notably the results showing early proof of clinical concept for APR-1051, reinforce the potential of this approach. I look forward to working with the team as we continue to advance the pipeline and build long-term value.”

Industry Experience

Dr. Kennedy serves as Chief Medical Officer (fractional) at Percheron Therapeutics where he is responsible for clinical development and regulatory strategy, including the advancement of a Phase 2 program for a novel immuno-oncology checkpoint inhibitor. Prior to Percheron, he was Chief Medical Officer at Carisma Therapeutics where he executed the company’s first-in-human clinical trial of a CAR-monocyte cellular therapy for cancer, established an international collaboration with a China-based biotechnology company for a Phase 1 cell therapy program, and developed the path-to-clinic strategy for a novel biologic targeting MASH and liver fibrosis. Prior to Carisma, Dr. Kennedy was Chief Medical Officer at Galera Therapeutics, where he advanced the filing of an NDA with the U.S. FDA for a first-in-class therapy for radiation-induced severe oral mucositis. Prior to that, he was Chief Medical Officer at Innovative Cellular Therapeutics where he developed and filed a first-in-human IND for a solid tumor CAR T-cell therapy, supported technology transfer and U.S. based manufacturing scale-up, and helped establish the company’s U.S. clinical and investor presence. Dr. Kennedy also held multiple senior leadership roles at Lumos Pharma and NewLink Genetics, including serving as Chief Medical Officer and VP of Clinical and Medical Affairs. During this period, he oversaw more than a dozen oncology clinical trials ranging from first-in-human Phase 1 studies through Phase 3 programs, guided a transformational corporate merger, and played a key role in strategic partnerships and regulatory interactions worldwide.

Academic and Medical Background

Before entering industry, Dr. Kennedy built a successful academic and clinical career as a surgical oncologist. He served as Associate Professor of Surgery and Chief of the Section of Pancreatic and Hepatobiliary Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University, where he co-directed a multidisciplinary cancer program, led clinical and translational research programs in pancreatic cancer, and implemented institution-wide care pathways that improved patient outcomes. Earlier academic appointments included faculty roles at Louisiana State University and The Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he completed extensive training in surgical oncology and conducted bench research in immuno-oncology focused on checkpoint inhibitors. Dr. Kennedy earned an MD from the Medical College of Virginia and is board-certified in surgery.

About Aprea

Aprea is pioneering a new approach to treat cancer by exploiting vulnerabilities associated with cancer cell mutations. This approach was developed to kill tumors but to minimize the effect on normal, healthy cells, decreasing the risk of toxicity that is frequently associated with chemotherapy and other treatments. Aprea’s technology has potential applications across multiple cancer types, enabling it to target a range of tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers.

The company’s lead programs are APR-1051, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, and ATRN-119, a small molecule ATR inhibitor, both in clinical development for solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

