Applied Biologics Launches Preclinical Development Program Focused on Osteoarthritis and Other Degenerative Diseases

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the initiation of a preclinical research program focused on osteoarthritis and other degenerative diseases.

The program represents an expansion of the Company’s research and development efforts beyond chronic wounds and reflects Applied Biologics’ broader strategy of advancing innovative biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas characterized by significant unmet medical need.

Osteoarthritis is one of the most prevalent and disabling chronic conditions worldwide, affecting hundreds of millions of individuals and contributing substantially to pain, reduced mobility, diminished quality of life, and healthcare expenditures. Despite the significant burden associated with degenerative diseases, treatment options remain limited and are often focused primarily on symptom management.

“The launch of this program represents an important evolution in the growth of Applied Biologics,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “While our work in chronic wounds remains a cornerstone of the Company, we believe advances in biologic therapies have the potential to address a broader range of serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Osteoarthritis represents an area of tremendous opportunity to improve patient outcomes, and we are excited to initiate this next phase of research and development.”

Britt continued, “Our long-term vision is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas. The initiation of this program reflects our commitment to scientific innovation, disciplined investment in research and development, and the pursuit of transformative therapies capable of making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives.”

The Company’s initial research efforts are focused on osteoarthritis, with future opportunities potentially extending into additional degenerative conditions. Applied Biologics intends to leverage its expertise in biologic development as it advances its expanding pipeline of investigational therapies.

Applied Biologics expects to provide additional updates regarding this program as research activities progress and developmental milestones are achieved.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine. Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative biologic therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding research activities, product development programs, future therapeutic applications, regulatory activities, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including scientific, regulatory, operational, clinical, and market-related factors.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com