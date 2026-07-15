Applied Biologics Announces Successful Manufacture of First Research Construct for Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the successful manufacture of the first research construct for its preclinical Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis (DMOAD) Gene Therapy Program.

The milestone represents the transition of the Company’s osteoarthritis program from therapeutic design into active laboratory development and establishes the foundation for assay development, biologic characterization, and optimization of future development candidates.

The initial research construct will be used to establish laboratory assay systems, characterize biologic activity, and support the systematic evaluation and optimization of future candidates as the program advances through preclinical development.

“The successful manufacture of our first research construct represents an important milestone for Applied Biologics,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “This achievement marks the transition of our osteoarthritis program from concept and design into active laboratory development. We are now beginning the scientific work necessary to optimize our development candidate and build the experimental foundation that will support future preclinical studies.”

Britt continued, “Osteoarthritis remains one of the largest areas of unmet medical need in medicine today. We believe disease-modifying therapies have the potential to fundamentally change how degenerative joint disease is treated, and we are excited to advance this important program through disciplined scientific development.”

Joydeep Basu, Ph.D., Director of Research and Development at Applied Biologics, added, “The manufacture of our initial research construct allows us to begin developing the assay platforms and laboratory systems that will support candidate evaluation and optimization. This milestone establishes the experimental framework necessary for the next phase of scientific development.”

The Company believes its osteoarthritis program represents an important step toward building a broader pipeline of innovative therapies for degenerative diseases and intends to provide future updates as additional preclinical milestones are achieved.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine.

Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding research and development activities, preclinical development, future product candidates, scientific progress, regulatory activities, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com