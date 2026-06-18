Applied Biologics Announces Completion of Planned Enrollment Activities in the CAMPX Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating XWRAP®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the completion of planned enrollment activities in the CAMPX randomized controlled clinical trial evaluating XWRAP® in the treatment of chronic diabetic foot ulcers.

The CAMPX Trial is a prospective, randomized, controlled, multicenter study conducted across 23 SerenaGroup and affiliated research sites throughout the United States. The study enrolled patients with both Wagner Grade 1 and Wagner Grade 2 diabetic foot ulcers and was designed to evaluate the effectiveness of XWRAP in combination with standard of care compared to standard of care alone.

Following completion of enrollment activities, the Company will continue patient follow-up, database review, study closeout activities, and additional analyses of the trial data. Applied Biologics also intends to pursue publication of the study findings in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

“The completion of enrollment activities marks an important operational milestone for the CAMPX Trial and reflects the dedication of the investigators, study coordinators, clinical sites, and patients who have participated in this effort,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “Prospective randomized controlled trials require significant planning, coordination, and commitment from all stakeholders involved. We are grateful for the contributions of everyone who helped bring the study to this stage.”

Britt continued, “As we transition from enrollment into the final phases of study execution, our focus turns toward completing the remaining activities necessary to fully evaluate the CAMPX dataset. We believe the continued generation of high-quality clinical evidence is essential to advancing patient care and supporting informed treatment decisions in chronic wound management.”

The CAMPX Trial is being conducted in collaboration with SerenaGroup®, one of the nation’s leading wound care research organizations and a recognized leader in chronic wound research.

“The successful completion of enrollment activities represents a significant accomplishment for all of the investigators and research staff involved in the CAMPX Trial,” said Thomas Serena, MD, founder of SerenaGroup and Principal Investigator of the CAMPX Trial. “We appreciate the participation of the patients who made this study possible and look forward to the continued evaluation of the data as the study progresses through its final stages.”

As previously announced, Applied Biologics has reported encouraging findings from updated analyses of the CAMPX Trial. The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding final analyses and publication activities as they become available.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a placental-derived wound covering intended for the management of chronic wounds. Applied Biologics continues to evaluate XWRAP through prospective clinical research programs designed to generate meaningful clinical evidence regarding patient outcomes.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine. Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative biologic therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding clinical trial progress, database review activities, future analyses, publication activities, product development programs, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including clinical, regulatory, operational, and market-related factors.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com