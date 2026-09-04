Applied Biologics Achieves Key Preclinical Milestone in Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy Program

Company demonstrates successful gene delivery and expression in human cartilage cells using internally designed gene therapy platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced an important preclinical milestone in its Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis (DMOAD) Gene Therapy Program, demonstrating successful delivery and expression of an encoded gene in chondrocytes using a viral vector designed and developed through the Company’s research program.

The experiment was designed as a positive control to confirm that the Company’s gene delivery system could successfully enter chondrocytes—the cells responsible for producing and maintaining cartilage—and direct those cells to express an encoded reporter protein.

Following treatment with the Company’s research vector, investigators observed successful transduction of chondrocytes and expression of the reporter, confirming functionality of the vector system in the target cell type.

The milestone represents an important technical step in Applied Biologics’ preclinical development strategy. The Company’s research team has now demonstrated the ability to design a gene therapy construct, manufacture the research vector, deliver its genetic payload into chondrocytes, and achieve expression of the encoded protein.

“This is an exciting milestone because we have moved beyond designing and manufacturing vectors and have now demonstrated that our gene delivery system functions in the cells we ultimately want to target,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “We designed the construct, manufactured the vector, delivered the genetic instructions into chondrocytes, and observed the cells producing the protein they were instructed to express. That gives us an important experimental foundation for the next stage of the program.”

Britt continued, “Our objective is to develop a disease-modifying therapy for osteoarthritis that addresses the underlying biology of joint degeneration rather than simply treating pain. There is still substantial preclinical work ahead of us, but demonstrating successful gene delivery and expression in the target cell type is an important step toward that objective.”

The successful positive-control experiment establishes a functional baseline that will allow Applied Biologics researchers to begin evaluating therapeutic research constructs and systematically optimizing future development candidates.

Joydeep Basu, Ph.D., Director of Research and Development at Applied Biologics, commented, “This experiment answers a fundamental early development question: can our vector system efficiently deliver genetic material into the target cells and produce measurable expression of the encoded protein? We have now demonstrated that capability in chondrocytes. This provides the experimental platform we need to begin evaluating therapeutic constructs, developing functional assays, and optimizing the system as the program advances.”

Applied Biologics is intentionally maintaining the specific vector architecture, therapeutic payloads, and other proprietary elements of the program as confidential while intellectual property development continues.

The Company’s preclinical research strategy is designed to progress systematically from gene delivery and expression to therapeutic protein characterization, functional biological assays, candidate optimization, and ultimately in vivo proof-of-concept studies.

Osteoarthritis is a progressive degenerative disease characterized by deterioration of cartilage and other joint tissues. Currently available pharmacologic therapies primarily manage symptoms, leaving a significant unmet need for therapies capable of modifying the underlying disease process.

Applied Biologics’ Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy Program is focused on developing a potential gene therapy designed to provide sustained therapeutic activity within the joint and influence biological pathways involved in progressive tissue degeneration.

The Company believes the scientific platform being developed through its osteoarthritis program may ultimately provide opportunities to investigate additional diseases characterized by progressive extracellular matrix degeneration.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine.

Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding preclinical research, gene therapy development, therapeutic candidates, intellectual property, future studies, regulatory development, and potential future applications. The Company’s osteoarthritis gene therapy program is in preclinical development, and no therapeutic candidate arising from the program has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to scientific, regulatory, operational, and other risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com